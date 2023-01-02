Read full article on original website
The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
Great American Hero brings made-to-order sandwiches to new location
Great American Hero is now open at its new location at 6216 Retail Road, Dallas. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Great American Hero celebrated its grand opening at its new location on Nov. 14. The 75-year-old restaurant relocated to the Timber Creek Crossing Center in Dallas from its original Lemmon Avenue location after new ownership bought the restaurant in January. Great American Hero, now located at 6216 Retail Road, offers a variety of sandwich options, serving cold cuts that include ham, turkey and roast beef as well as offering made-to-order classics, such as the Philly cheesesteak and Italian meatball sub. 214-272-7505.
fwtx.com
New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth
We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
advocatemag.com
Seasons 52 closes at NorthPark
Seasons 52, a restaurant serving up healthy dishes with low calories, has closed at NorthPark. Starting the new year off with closures can be tough. The restaurant closed January 2, and doors are already boarded up with a sign, according to CultureMap. This was the restaurant chain’s first Dallas location.
Award-winning Dallas bakery champions unique twisty doughnut
Dallas has enjoyed a doughnut Renaissance in recent years, and now that Renaissance has a new twist. Namely: the cruller, a unique doughnut more commonly found in Canada, New England, and Midwest — but now in Dallas at Carte Blanche, the award-winning restaurant-bakery at 2114 Greenville Ave. The bakery, which operates out of the restaurant space Thursday-Sunday from 7 am-12 pm, has had doughnuts on the menu since it opened in mid-2021. That includes crullers, which are easy to spot, thanks to their grooved, ridged exterior, not unlike the churro, their Spanish cousin. The internet says that cruller — the "u" is...
Unleash Your Inner Foodie with These Dallas Street Food Finds
Dallas is a city with a vibrant and diverse food culture, and its street food scene is no exception. From BBQ brisket tacos and fried catfish po' boys to corn in a cup and Korean fried chicken, there's no shortage of delicious and unique options to try. In this article, we'll introduce you to 8 delicious street food dishes that you should try while visiting Dallas. Whether you're looking for something sweet, spicy, or savory, there's something for everyone on this list. So come hungry and explore the tasty world of Dallas street food!
Dallas Observer
Tikka Taco in Irving is Taco-fying Indian Food
Tikka Taco is perhaps at the forefront of a new Mexican-Indian cuisine. The establishment serves tacos, bowls and burritos all filled with classic Indian flavors. A mildly clever sign on the wall instructs customers "eat tacos," and “nacho worry.” It's clear that the cultural fusion here starts long before the tacos even reach the table. First, get your hands on the tikka fries ($6). The popular appetizer starts out simple, with a bed of traditional potato fries. It’s what goes on top that makes McDonald’s French fries wilt in comparison. The dish is drenched in a creamy tikka sauce and sprinkled with diced onion, tomato and cheese for a cooling sensation on the palate.
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill Location
Harold's Chicken is celebrating the grand-opening, this week, at its new franchise location in Cedar Hill.Photo byLucas AndradeonUnsplash. Harold's Chicken, a beloved Chicago-based restaurant known for its flavorful made-to-order chicken, seafood, and signature sauce, has recently opened a new franchise location in Cedar Hill, Texas, much to the excitement of both locals and Chicago natives. The grand opening of the Cedar Hill location was celebrated this week, and fans of the brand have been flocking to the restaurant to get a taste of their favorite dishes.
Eater
All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023
Eater Dallas keeps track of the restaurants, bars, and everything in between that closes in the Metroplex here. Know of a place that should be added to this list? Send the details to dallas@eater.com. Nuri Grill: This spot surprised the city with news that it was closing at the end...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas' Ritz-Carlton is Getting a $22 Million Reboot
Uptown Dallas’ luxury Ritz-Carlton Hotel is getting its biggest makeover ever. Opened in 2007 just north of downtown, the 218-room property was developed by Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate. It’s one of the highest-rated hospitality properties in Texas. And the owners are about to make it even more opulent.
Dallas Observer
MurieL, The Oak Cliff Princess, Is Honored With a Mural in Oak Cliff
Dallas hasn't always excelled at honoring its musicians. It took years and a lot of effort to get a proper homage to Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan going with a statue in their native Oak Cliff, and Deep Ellum visitors have finally been clued in to the neighborhood's heritage thanks to the Blues Alley mural project.
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
Dallas named one of the top buyers’ markets in 2023: report
If you are thinking about buying a house in the new year, North Texas is the place to do it.
These North Texas cities named among the worst for an active lifestyle in 2023
A new report from WalletHub has ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, and parts of North Texas need some improvement.
Frisco Resort Looking to Hire 1,000 for Upcoming Senior PGA Championship
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its golf-centered campus.Photo byCourtney CookonUnsplash. The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is set to open in May 2023 and is currently recruiting more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. WFAA reports the resort is offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal on-property opportunities with competitive benefits, including hotel, meal, and recreation discounts, health and wellness insurance, retirement planning and 401(k) match, personal and professional development programs, student tuition reimbursements, and sign-on bonuses for eligible positions. Jobs available include administrative, operations, and more than 130 leadership positions.
starlocalmedia.com
The Omni PGA Frisco resort is hiring for over 1,000 new positions. Here's what to know
The highly anticipated Omni PGA Frisco Resort is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 new employees before doors open in May 2023. Located 30 minutes north of Downtown Dallas, Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the largest resort currently in development in the country and the first of its kind for Omni Hotels & Resorts’ North Texas portfolio.
CandysDirt.com
Dallas Renters Will Have The Upper Hand in 2023, Experts Say
In 2022, the rent was too damn high. It’s almost become standard operating procedure for Dallas’ workforce to not be able to afford rent or a mortgage. Even affordable housing isn’t particularly affordable — and there’s not enough of it to meet the growing needs of the Dallas area.
'Why leave a good thing?': Dallas Parkland Hospital employee celebrates 50 years
DALLAS — Glenda Redd of Dallas has an incredible story of longevity. The 69-year-old radiology department educator has been working for 50 years and, better yet, at the same place. There are not many people who can boast working at the same place for five decades. Redd works in...
Lunar New Year celebration welcomes all in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — If your New Year celebration was the same ol’ routine, there is still an opportunity to celebrate a new year in a new way. Starting this Friday, Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie will hold celebrations each weekend leading up to the Lunar New Year on January 22.
