We expected the unexpected, and that’s what we received — a game-clinching drive that gives Patriots hope

Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Boston Globe
Prayers for Damar Hamlin show bond between football and faith
“I think we all have to recognize the power of prayer from coaches, players, the staff and the fans that was in that stadium, and the people watching from around the world.”. As the ambulance carrying injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin rolled slowly off the field in Cincinnati on...
Boston Globe
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
Boston Globe
Tell us: Is the NFL right to continue with the Patriots-Bills game as scheduled?
We want to know how you think the rest of the season should be handled. After Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during this week’s Bills-Bengals game, the NFL is still figuring out how to move forward with the season. Fans, players, and NFL officials have shown an outpouring of support for the Buffalo defensive back, but scheduling questions are still lingering.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
