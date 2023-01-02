We expected the unexpected, and that’s what we received — a game-clinching drive that gives Patriots hope

We want to know how you think the rest of the season should be handled. After Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during this week’s Bills-Bengals game, the NFL is still figuring out how to move forward with the season. Fans, players, and NFL officials have shown an outpouring of support for the Buffalo defensive back, but scheduling questions are still lingering.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO