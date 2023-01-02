ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data

XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase had “inadequate” AML measures; settles for $100M with NYDFS

Coinbase will pay a penalty of $50 million for failing to comply with the New York Banking Law and other state regulations, according to a press release on Jan. 4. The largest crypto exchange by trading volume will also invest another $50 million over the next 2 years to update its compliance systems as per a plan approved by the NY regulators.
The Hill

cryptoslate.com

SEC files limited objection to Voyager-Binance.US deal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pausing Voyager Digital’s plans to sell its assets to Binance.US, according to a court filing dated Jan. 4. In that limited objection, the SEC asserted that Voyager has failed to provide certain pieces of information. Specifically, it said that Voyager has not shown that Binance.US will be able to carry out a transaction that will be larger than $1 billion.
decrypt.co

theblock.co

Israel's financial regulator proposes crypto inclusion to securities law

The Israel Securities Authority proposed amendments to three existing financial laws to include digital assets. Once authorized and published, the new crypto laws will be enacted after six months. Israel's financial regulator proposed draft amendments to sweep digital assets into existing financial laws and expand the definition of securities. The...
cryptoslate.com

Stronghold Digital to restructure $18M debt with convertible preferred shares

Stronghold Digital Mining announced on Jan. 3 that it has reached an agreement with its noteholders to restructure $17.9 million of outstanding debt. Notes are like an IOU from a borrower to a lender and constitute an obligation to pay regular interest to the lender in addition to the repayment of the principal at a future date. Therefore, noteholders effectively refer to investors or lenders of the company.
dailyhodl.com

wealthinsidermag.com

lawstreetmedia.com

Florida Court Grants Dismissal of Citrix Securities Fraud Complaint

Last Friday, a Florida federal judge dismissed a securities fraud case against cloud tech company Citrix Systems, Inc. and five directors and officers of the company. Judge Raag Singhal held that the Amended Complaint “does not allege facts sufficient to form a strong inference of scienter as to any of the individual Defendants or Corporate Defendant.”
The Verge

Coinbase fined $50 million over claims it violated anti-money laundering laws

Coinbase has agreed to pay a $50 million penalty to the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) over allegations that the cryptocurrency exchange broke anti-money laundering laws. As part of the settlement, Coinbase is also required to invest an additional $50 million in its compliance program to help prevent future violations.

