cryptoslate.com
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase had “inadequate” AML measures; settles for $100M with NYDFS
Coinbase will pay a penalty of $50 million for failing to comply with the New York Banking Law and other state regulations, according to a press release on Jan. 4. The largest crypto exchange by trading volume will also invest another $50 million over the next 2 years to update its compliance systems as per a plan approved by the NY regulators.
The U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase reached a $100 million settlement with New York regulators to resolve an investigation that found the company was “vulnerable to serious criminal conduct,” according to a press release published Wednesday. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris announced in the press release that Coinbase will pay a $50…
cryptoslate.com
SEC files limited objection to Voyager-Binance.US deal
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pausing Voyager Digital’s plans to sell its assets to Binance.US, according to a court filing dated Jan. 4. In that limited objection, the SEC asserted that Voyager has failed to provide certain pieces of information. Specifically, it said that Voyager has not shown that Binance.US will be able to carry out a transaction that will be larger than $1 billion.
FTX execs hid $8 billion in liabilities in a customer account that Bankman-Fried referred to as 'our Korean friend's account,' CFTC prosecutors allege
Alameda Research borrowed billions of dollars of customer funds from FTX exchange. The firm's liabilities were then masked under a pseudonym account on FTX. Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to numerous counts of fraud. The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed Hundreds of Millions of Dollars From Alameda To Buy Robinhood Shares: Court Documents
Court documents in the Caribbean are revealing new ways that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried misallocated customer funds before the exchange’s collapse. In the official Caribbean Supreme Court affidavit from Sam Bankman-Fried, SBF puts it on record that funds were borrowed from Alameda Research to purchase shares in Robinhood.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
decrypt.co
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
theblock.co
Israel's financial regulator proposes crypto inclusion to securities law
The Israel Securities Authority proposed amendments to three existing financial laws to include digital assets. Once authorized and published, the new crypto laws will be enacted after six months. Israel's financial regulator proposed draft amendments to sweep digital assets into existing financial laws and expand the definition of securities. The...
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
cryptoslate.com
Stronghold Digital to restructure $18M debt with convertible preferred shares
Stronghold Digital Mining announced on Jan. 3 that it has reached an agreement with its noteholders to restructure $17.9 million of outstanding debt. Notes are like an IOU from a borrower to a lender and constitute an obligation to pay regular interest to the lender in addition to the repayment of the principal at a future date. Therefore, noteholders effectively refer to investors or lenders of the company.
Sam Bankman-Fried's $470 million Robinhood stake is set to be seized by US authorities, attorney says
The now-disgraced FTX founder pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges in a US court Tuesday.
Coinbase has agreed to pay $50 million to the New York State Department of Financial Services. The fine stems from a potential violation of AML laws by Coinbase due to improper background checks. The settlement will require the crypto exchange to invest another $50 million to improve its compliance program.
Coinbase is paying a $50 million fine after a New York agency found fault with its crypto platform. It will also invest $50 million into improving its own vetting of customers and transactions. Coinbase said it has taken "substantial measures" to improve its monitoring tech and protocols. Coinbase has agreed...
dailyhodl.com
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
wealthinsidermag.com
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Inc has reached a $100 million settlement with New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS), the exchange and the regulator said in statements on Wednesday. The settlement, which includes a $50 million penalty, caps the regulator’s investigation into the firm’s compliance with...
lawstreetmedia.com
Florida Court Grants Dismissal of Citrix Securities Fraud Complaint
Last Friday, a Florida federal judge dismissed a securities fraud case against cloud tech company Citrix Systems, Inc. and five directors and officers of the company. Judge Raag Singhal held that the Amended Complaint “does not allege facts sufficient to form a strong inference of scienter as to any of the individual Defendants or Corporate Defendant.”
The Verge
Coinbase has agreed to pay a $50 million penalty to the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) over allegations that the cryptocurrency exchange broke anti-money laundering laws. As part of the settlement, Coinbase is also required to invest an additional $50 million in its compliance program to help prevent future violations.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Coinbase fined $100M for compliance failures; Logan Paul wants to sue Coffeezilla
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 4 includes the World Economic Forum outlining its future vision for crypto, the US DOJ taking control of Robinhood shares under dispute by FTX-related parties and CryptoSlate’s analysis of Bitcoin UTXOs. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Coinbase will pay a penalty of $50...
