The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pausing Voyager Digital’s plans to sell its assets to Binance.US, according to a court filing dated Jan. 4. In that limited objection, the SEC asserted that Voyager has failed to provide certain pieces of information. Specifically, it said that Voyager has not shown that Binance.US will be able to carry out a transaction that will be larger than $1 billion.

11 HOURS AGO