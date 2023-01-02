Solvay man arrested during traffic stop with 568 envelopes of fentanyl
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton Police department arrested 40-year-old, James M. Dougherty, of Solvay after an officer stopped his vehicle in a traffic stop conducted on December 30 at 9:00 a.m.
Police arrested Dougherty for lying to the police, operating without a license, and found in possession of 568 individually packaged glassine envelopes tested positive for fentanyl.On the Lookout: Man involved in Fulton larceny
When the officer pulled him over, Dougherty initially provided a made-up name and date of birth in an attempt to elude the Police from determining his correct name due to him having a suspended operating status.
Dougherty was then taken into Police custody for his driving status and providing false information and soon after being taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of approximately 568 individually packaged glassine envelopes.
These envelopes are commonly used for the packaging of heroin, all of which contained an off-white powder that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.
Furthermore, Dougherty was found to be in possession of a large quantity of US currency as well as scales and packaging material commonly used in the distribution of illicit drugs.
Dougherty was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance third degree (Intent to sell)- B Felony
- Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia second degree- A Misdemeanor
- Criminal Impersonation second degree- A Misdemeanor
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operator third degree- Unclassified Misdemeanor
- Operating without a License- Traffic Violation
- Improper Turn Signal- Traffic Violation
Dougherty was transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held awaiting arraignment during Centralized Arraignment.
