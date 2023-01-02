ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.

