Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
WILX-TV
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
UpNorthLive.com
CherryT Ball Drop raises over $16K for local food bank
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The CherryT Ball Drop announced Wednesday that $16,496 was raised for the Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, in partnership with the Northwest Food Coalition. "How amazing to start 2023 off with such great support of the community!" the CherryT Ball Drop stated in a...
UpNorthLive.com
Health department begins annual 'Give a Can, Get a Kit' campaign
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- January is National Radon Action Month and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan will be providing local residents with free radon testing kits. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas which is odorless, tasteless and has no short-term effects on those who have been exposed.
abc12.com
Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan
Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
UpNorthLive.com
Business owner targeted by catalytic converter thieves
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Businesses in Grand Traverse County are seeing another spike in catalytic converter thefts. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, cars left overnight in businesses’ lots are frequent targets for thieves. Catalytic converters are described as a honeycomb of precious metals.
This Michigan County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
UpNorthLive.com
Interlochen businesses frequent targets of catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a honeycomb of precious metals. That's how one car repair shop worker described a catalytic converter. Another string of catalytic converter thefts have hit Grand Traverse County. Another story: Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts. Businesses in the US-31 corridor in the...
UpNorthLive.com
Owl rescued from highway to be released back into wild
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An owl rescued from US-31 by a deputy will soon fly free once again. Benzie County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Smith found the barred owl lying on highway in Beulah December 5. Deputy Smith and Animal Control Officer Kyle Mauer took the owl to North Sky...
UpNorthLive.com
High school student to hold a 'cut-a-thon' to help make wigs for children
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – As part of a senior project, a student in Leelanau County is asking people to donate their hair for a good cause. Each senior at Sutton’s Bay Public Schools has to come up with an idea for a senior project. Another story: CherryT...
MSP Arrests Driver After 18-Minute Car Chase in Wexford County
Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post arrested a 29-year-old man on a felony warrant after an 18-minute car chase. Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a man with a known felony warrant on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. The driver did not...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City commissioners debate changing light ordinance
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- How bright is too bright? That's a question that was discussed at a Traverse City commissioner meeting on Tuesday night. The City's planning department is proposed to amend its light ordinance, saying it will simplify and clear up some inconsistencies. Another story: Tourism boost...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan tourism bureau optimistic after underwhelming 2022
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City is still trying to get pre-pandemic levels of tourists to the area. According to Traverse City Tourism's Trevor Tkach, during the pandemic Traverse City saw some spikes in visitors. Another story: Snowmobile race park revving up tourists' interest. But 2022 brought fewer...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
UpNorthLive.com
Pit Spitters to begin exclusive group ticket pre-sales
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, the Traverse City Pit Spitters announced an exclusive group pre-sale period will be available later this month. The Pit Spitters are offering returning groups the opportunity to secure their preferred game dates and hospitality areas before they go on sale to the general public the following week.
bridgemi.com
Michigan official: DNR should reject Camp Grayling expansion amid PFAS woes
A state environmental official says state should nix Camp Grayling expansion unless the National Guard does more to fix PFAS. The Guard wants access to an additional 162,000 acres of state land for military training. The proposal has sparked outcry from nearby residents, who fear environmental impacts and nuisance. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City's Old Town Playhouse to perform 'Clue'
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Old Town Playhouse's Young Company will perform a play based off of the 1985 film "Clue" later this month. Based off of the Hasbro board game of the same name, "Clue" is a murder-mystery comedy in which Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to uncover a killer's identity as the body count rises.
Parents of New Year’s Twins Call on the Community for Thoughts and Prayers
The New Year’s twins born months premature Sunday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City have taken a turn for the worse. First-time parents Kileigh and Brian are staying strong while their babies, Theo and Little Lizzie, are fighting for their lives. Both babies were transported separately, one by...
UpNorthLive.com
ACLU lawyers ask Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
UpNorthLive.com
Suspect wanted on felony warrant chased by state police, arrested
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities arrested a 29-year-old wanted suspect after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday morning, according to Michigan State Police. Michigan State Police have not yet released the suspect's identity. Another story: Michigan woman charged in teen son's death bound over for trial. A 9:20 a.m., troopers...
