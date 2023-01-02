Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn Apartment
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New York
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to Follow
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degree
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young Girl
NYC Dollar Tree worker shot during attempted robbery, cops say
A worker was shot by a would-be thief at a Dollar Tree in Brooklyn — just hours after an employee at a Manhattan smoke shop was struck in the back during a possible attempted robbery, police said. The male employee was blasted once in the left leg inside the store on Van Sinderen Avenue near New Lots Avenue in East New York around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect – who fled after the shooting and was still on the loose Thursday – wore camouflage clothing, cops said. The incident came just hours after a Lower East Side smoke shop worker was also shot during a possible attempted robbery, authorities said. Three armed suspects entered Exotic Convenience at 79 Clinton St. around 6:40 p.m. as one of the men opened fire, striking the employee in the lower back, police said. That worker was also listed in stable condition and no arrests have been made.
News 12
Police: Man stabbed during dispute with girlfriend in Yonkers
Police say a man was stabbed in the shoulder during a dispute with his girlfriend in Yonkers Thursday evening. They say it happened a little before 8 p.m. in the area of 98 Elliot Ave. Officials say the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered...
NYPD investigating after body of woman found inside barricaded apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officers responded to 669 East 5th Street to conduct a wellness check on occupants inside the home at around 8 pm. Upon their arrival, responding officers came into contact with a 62-year-old male who had barricaded himself inside the apartment. Once they gained entry into the apartment, officers located a 60-year-old woman lying on the kitchen floor, unresponsive and unconscious. EMS technicians declared the woman dead at the scene. The male was taken to Maimonides Hospital for The post NYPD investigating after body of woman found inside barricaded apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fare evader busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said. NYPD Transit cops caught Alexander Ford, 35, trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities said Ford also had a loaded gun and there […]
Terrifying new video shows aftermath of bloody NYC subway shooting
Harrowing new video unsealed in court late Wednesday shows the bloody aftermath of the mass shooting that wounded 10 people on a Brooklyn subway car this past April. The cellphone video, recorded by a passenger, shows a blood-spattered N train car soon after gunman Frank James opened fire at the height of the morning rush hour on April 12. “Oh f–k, I’m bleeding a lot,” a wounded passenger wails at the beginning of the footage. “Was it gunshots?” the passenger who was recording the video asks. “Oh my God that’s a lot of blood,” the wounded passenger continues. The footage shows small pools of blood...
Brooklyn subway shooting video shows stunned and wounded New Yorkers in the aftermath of the attack
Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after a subway shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday. Cellphone footage shows a bloody, chaotic scene on the Sunset Park N train, with many bystanders pitching in to help. [ more › ]
NYC woman found dead in apartment with ex-boyfriend barricaded inside
A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment — after her ex-boyfriend, barricaded himself inside, police said Thursday. Officers sent to conduct a wellness check on the woman arrived to discover the 62-year-old man barricaded in the home on East 5th Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, cops said. Once cops got inside, they found the woman dead on the kitchen floor and the former beau in a back room with a cut on his chest, police said. It is unclear how the woman died and whether she had any visible injuries. Her name was not immediately released, pending family notification. The man was taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Authorities could not immediately say whether the woman’s death was considered suspicious, but said the man is in police custody “pending the investigation.” The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine the woman’s cause of death.
Violent Manhattan hate crime suspect arrested
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted by police since mid-December for an alleged hate crime has been arrested, according to the New York City Police Department. Rodrigo Lisboa, 31, is accused of having assaulted a man over his sexual orientation on December 12th near Canal Street and Broadway in SOHO. A 24-year-old male was approached, allegedly by Lisboa and punched in the face multiple times. The victim said the attacker was shouting “anti-sexual orientation” statements while he was being assaulted. The victim suffered minor injuries. Lisboa was charged with assault/hate crime and menacing/hate crime. The post Violent Manhattan hate crime suspect arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bridgeport man identified as victim killed in New Year's Day Route 15 shooting
Those who knew and loved 23-year-old Adrian Lopez say their community has been deeply impacted by his death — and they're still trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the head
An NYPD police officer has been suspended after punching a minor in the head while solving a fight. On Tuesday afternoon, around 2 pm, a school fight occurred at Intermediate School 51 Near Willow brook Road in Port Richmond, Staten Island. An eight-second clip went viral all over the internet, in which the police officer who came to solve the fight can constantly be seen punching a 14-year-old girl, and the girl also hit back at the officer.
Bridgeport police arrest 2nd suspect in 2019 deadly beating inside grocery store
Luis Hernandez, 44, of Waterbury, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his alleged role in the death of Miguel Lopez in May 2019.
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
Woman found dead inside barricaded Brooklyn apartment: police
KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found dead and a man found injured after police gained access to a barricaded apartment Wednesday evening in Kensington, according to authorities. Officers were asked to check on the wellbeing of occupants at the unit on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue around 7:55 p.m., officials said. They […]
News 12
Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic
The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
Victim Pistol Whipped, Robbed At Gunpoint In His Own Maplewood Driveway: Police
A Maplewood resident was robbed and pistol-whipped by two men in his own driveway, authorities said. The 49-year-old Jacoby Street resident was getting out of his car around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, when two black men approached him, local police said. One man flashed a handgun and the other...
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
NYPD finds dead woman, her ex-boyfriend inside Brooklyn apartment
Police say they found a 60-year-old woman dead inside an apartment on East 5th Street in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn are searching for a gunman wanted for a shooting that took place in December. On Wednesday, police released photos and videos of the suspect. According to police, on Sunday, December 4, at approximately 2:35 pm, two unidentified male individuals fire their guns multiple times towards an unidentified male individual opposite 300 Georgia Avenue. One suspect has since been apprehended, but the second fled on foot northbound on Georgia Avenue to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported or property damage as a result of The post NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Diaper box filled with fentanyl seized in Bronx Wendy’s parking lot
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Those aren’t diapers. Members of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force and Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor found around 20,000 fentanyl pills along with 3 kilograms of powdered fentanyl in a cardboard diapers box, officials said Thursday. The fentanyl, worth around $1.3 million, was found in a Ford Bronco at […]
