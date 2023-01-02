ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
2news.com

More Winter Storm Systems On The Way, Plan Accordingly

A winter storm warning continues until 4 a.m. on Friday with heavy snow in the mountains Wednesday night through Friday morning. Plan on chain controls and delays. Another storm by Saturday night into Sunday morning with snow showers on the valley floor and slick roads likely. Plan on and off...
NEVADA STATE
KRQE News 13

Storm approaches Thursday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Liberty Utilities urges customers to prepare for approaching extreme weather

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities is advising customers at Lake Tahoe to prepare for potential impacts from expected inclement weather that is forecast to last through the weekend and beyond. Thousands at Tahoe have been impacted over the past few weeks with outages, some lasting for multiple...
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Wednesday to Friday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Now Up To 6 Inches Of Rain

Oakhurst, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" January 4, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California through early...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada Gov. Lombardo encourages preparation for winter storm

(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state. “As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Protest Over Lithium Mine In Northern Nevada

Stormy weather will continue. After a break on Friday, a couple systems bring more snow and rain showers over the weekend. A stronger, atmospheric river-driven storm will then push into the region early next week. Be prepared for on-going, difficult travel and possible flooding next week. Stay tuned and stay safe! -Jeff.
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm

Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Long way to go’: Snowpack off to great start amid severe drought

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first Sierra snowpack survey of the season on Tuesday showed that California is way above average, but officials caution that last year was also well above average at the beginning of the year before three record months of dry weather resulted in one of the smallest packs on record.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Storm Moves Out Of Southern California With The Series Of Storms Continuing This Week

Good morning, everyone, I know some are still nursing a hangover from the weekend partying. Amazon took my Stargate SG1 off, which was a major trigger to me even wanting to have adult beverages in the first place at 2pm in the afternoon every 3-4 days. I didn't need to have one to have a great weekend, but as for the rest who indulged, hope recovery goes well for you as we remain in the Raiden Storm Pattern this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAAL-TV

Light snow continues early Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – The storm system that has brought a mess to the area this week will finally be exiting the region on Thursday. However, before it does, light snow showers will continue through at least Thursday morning before tapering off by afternoon. Not much more is expected...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy