Kansas City, MO

Build KCI shows off progress made on new terminal in 2022

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the biggest things to happen in Kansas City early in 2023 will be the opening of the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport .

Members of the Build KCI Team said they will announce the anticipated opening of the new terminal in the coming days. While the exact date remains a question, the design team said the new terminal will open before the NFL Draft comes to Kansas City in April.

The plans for the new terminal have been in the works for years, but Kansas City, Missouri, voters approved the project in Nov. 2017. Crews broke ground on the project the following year.

Over the past four-years, the site has undergone a massive transformation.

In addition to the new building itself, there is a massive new parking garage and new apron for planes to use.

Crews have spent years building the new terminal, and everything else that is needed to support it. It’s been the last few weeks where crews can begin to see the end is in sight.

Build KCI released the video below showing just how much has changed at the airport in the past 12 months.

KCI Airport plans to put the new terminal to a massive test next month. More than 12,000 people have applied to help Build KCI test everything from parking and restrooms to security and jetways.

The date of the test will also be announced in the coming weeks.

KANSAS CITY, MO
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

