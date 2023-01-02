ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

channel1450.com

Froebe and Heitzig Talk Expectations for Lincoln

The Lincoln Railers are now 19-0 after defeating Pleasant Plains on Thursday night on the road. Their heading into their toughest part of their schedule yet with the send half of the Apollo slate coming up We caught up with Kloe Froebe and Becca Heitzig to talk about the expectations around the Railers, especially with Heitzig down with an injury at the moment.
LINCOLN, IL
channel1450.com

Lincoln Holds Off First Half of Plains to Stay Undefeated

Lincoln and Pleasant Plains were in a tight one after the first half, but the Railers outscored the Cardinals 35-14 in the second half to take the win. Kloe Froebe led all scorers on the night with 29 points ; Megan Derrick led Plains with 9.
LINCOLN, IL
channel1450.com

Athens Picks Up Tomahawk Win Over Mt Pulaski

The Athens Warriors hosted the Mt Pulaski Hilltoppers on Thursday night as the Warriors picked up the 39-37 victory. Addie Stadsholt led Athens with 16 points including a couple big free throws at the end of the game.
ATHENS, IL
channel1450.com

Finley Fuels Bullets For Road Win Over Panthers

Jacob Finley had 20 points and a slam to start the fourth quarter to lead Williamsville to a 63-42 road win over North Mac on Thursday night. Brayden Saling scored 18 points for the Bullets, who host Pawnee on Friday before County action next week.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Williamsville Hands SJO First Loss of Season

After suffering their first loss in their holiday tournament last week, the Bullets were on their own path to hand St. Joseph Ogden its first loss of the season as they took an early 5-0 lead. They never looked back as the Bullets went on to win 52-48 and will be back in action on Thursday at North Mac.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois

Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Record warmth is likely for parts of Central Illinois today

(WAND WEATHER)- Record high temperatures will likely be broken across parts of Central Illinois today. After that, cooler weather moves in. However, temperatures will still be slightly above average. Tuesday's highs will top out in the mid-to-upper-60s. Record highs for Tuesday range from 62° in Decatur to 68° in Jacksonville...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Geoffery J. Ward, 27

Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
CBS Chicago

Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms

CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
GIBSON CITY, IL
wlds.com

JHS, JMS Suffer from Water Damage During Christmas Cold Snap

Ben Cox contributed to this story. A pair of Jacksonville Schools suffered damage during the recent cold snap around the Christmas holiday. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that the weather wreaked havoc at both Jacksonville High School and Middle School. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash

Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna

Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
OLNEY, IL

