One Green Planet
Eagle Stuck in Well For Days in the Hot Sun was Rescued and Returned to the Wild [Video]
After going into a well to drink some water, this eagle found himself life-threatening situation. With his feathers too wet to fly, the eagle got stuck in the well under the hot sun for days without any food. He was in bad shape, but fortunately, rescuers found him before it was too late.
Man survives almost 24 hours in waters full of sharks and crocodiles by clinging to piece of wood
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a piece of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from...
They were out on a river cruise in Florida. Then came the fighting monkeys, video shows
It’s raining monkeys in Florida.
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Good News Network
True ‘River Monster’ of the Amazon Has Recovered Thanks to New Sustainable Fishing
Some of the best conservation stories in history begin by properly organizing and regulating the hunting of that animal, and the “pirarucu” or arapaima, of the Amazon River Basin is a perfect example. It used to take fishermen five days or more to land one, but sustainable fishing...
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
Video Of Roe Deer With Face Completely Frozen Over Goes Viral
Much of the United States and Canada just spent last weekend enduring bitter cold, buckets of snow and high winds. A number of states saw below zero temperatures, with some approaching record lows. And while us humans are braving the elements, it’s hard out there for animals too. Food...
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
Watch Giant Whale Circle Tiny Fishing Boat: 'Completely at Its Mercy'
"We first became concerned when we realized the width of the tail was more than the width of our [16-foot] boat," Tamanui Uerata said.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hungry Grizzly Bear Sneak Up on a Moose Family
On the icy shores of a lake, a mother moose makes a fatal error in not taking the approach of a grizzly bear seriously. All we can do is watch as the bear approaches and then takes one of her calves. She seems to be helpless and simply lets it happen.
WATCH: Alligator Filmed Swimming in the Ocean Off Florida Coast
Proving to adapt to various conditions, an alligator was caught on camera swimming off the coast of Florida on Saturday (December 17th). In a TikTok post, Nick Serrano recalled seeing the reptile swimming in the Atlantic and recorded the whole situation. Serrano stated he believe it may have been up to 10 feet long. “Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment,” Serrano wrote. “Earlier today, my [girlfriend] and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American alligator cruising the surf.”
Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck
Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
WATCH: Anglers Make Shocking Catch After Following Small Creek to Storm Drain
For most anglers, their most memorable catches are likely to come from picturesque lakes or rivers. However, for one fisherman, they reeled in one heck of a fish in a less-than-ideal spot. Instead of a large freshwater lake or pristine mountain stream, they reeled in the fish near a storm drain.
Trail Camera Captures Deer Getting Spooked by One-Eyed Creature
Is it a trick of the light or something else?
Fishermen Watch Coyote Go Full Send Off A Large Cliff, Swims Away Just Fine
Although they are quite good swimmers, coyotes prefer to stay on land. To see a coyote swimming would even be a rare encounter, but to see one cannonball from a massive cliff? Unheard of…. Maybe it’s just a case of right place, right time, but something tells me this is...
msn.com
Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm
Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
Extremely Dangerous Jellyfish-Like Creatures Wash Ashore on South Carolina Beach
On the face of it, the Portuguese man o’ war is a breathtaking beauty, its blue, violet, or pink balloon-like float bobbing gently above the rippling ocean surface as its long, ethereal tentacles drift serenely below. Dive a little deeper, however, and you’ll find that these jellyfish impostors are nothing short of terrors of the sea.
The Deadliest Catch Cast Stocks The Boat With Up To $15,000 Worth Of Food
When going away on any type of trip, whether it be for business or pleasure, stocking up on essentials to make sure you are fully prepared prior to departure is a no-brainer. For the brave crew of the vessels featured on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," making sure that the boat is set up for success holds a little bit more importance than the typical journey from home. Obviously, with these boats heading out to work in the middle of the Bering Sea, there are no stores or same-day deliveries available to restock during trips that could last between three to five weeks at a time.
Shark Makes Move on Diver After Feeding Attempt Gone Wrong: VIDEO
A Mexico-based shark researcher who has been highlighting a diving expedition in the Bahamas on Facebook this week had a terrifying encounter with an angry shark that could’ve left him with injuries or worse. Mauricio Hoyos Padilla has made a career out of traveling the world’s oceans to learn...
