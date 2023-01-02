ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Whiskey Riff

Video Of Roe Deer With Face Completely Frozen Over Goes Viral

Much of the United States and Canada just spent last weekend enduring bitter cold, buckets of snow and high winds. A number of states saw below zero temperatures, with some approaching record lows. And while us humans are braving the elements, it’s hard out there for animals too. Food...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hungry Grizzly Bear Sneak Up on a Moose Family

On the icy shores of a lake, a mother moose makes a fatal error in not taking the approach of a grizzly bear seriously. All we can do is watch as the bear approaches and then takes one of her calves. She seems to be helpless and simply lets it happen.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Filmed Swimming in the Ocean Off Florida Coast

Proving to adapt to various conditions, an alligator was caught on camera swimming off the coast of Florida on Saturday (December 17th). In a TikTok post, Nick Serrano recalled seeing the reptile swimming in the Atlantic and recorded the whole situation. Serrano stated he believe it may have been up to 10 feet long. “Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment,” Serrano wrote. “Earlier today, my [girlfriend] and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American alligator cruising the surf.”
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck

Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
MAINE STATE
msn.com

Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm

Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
Looper

The Deadliest Catch Cast Stocks The Boat With Up To $15,000 Worth Of Food

When going away on any type of trip, whether it be for business or pleasure, stocking up on essentials to make sure you are fully prepared prior to departure is a no-brainer. For the brave crew of the vessels featured on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," making sure that the boat is set up for success holds a little bit more importance than the typical journey from home. Obviously, with these boats heading out to work in the middle of the Bering Sea, there are no stores or same-day deliveries available to restock during trips that could last between three to five weeks at a time.
Outsider.com

Shark Makes Move on Diver After Feeding Attempt Gone Wrong: VIDEO

A Mexico-based shark researcher who has been highlighting a diving expedition in the Bahamas on Facebook this week had a terrifying encounter with an angry shark that could’ve left him with injuries or worse. Mauricio Hoyos Padilla has made a career out of traveling the world’s oceans to learn...

