ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 2

Related
Nevada Current

Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists.  That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.” In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday Lombardo said the phrase “the Nevada Way” multiple […] The post Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

In inaugural address, Lombardo calls on Nevadans ‘to rise above’ polarization

In his first public address as Nevada’s 31st governor, Joe Lombardo said his priorities are to expand school choice, create safer streets by eliminating soft-on-crime legislation, and reenergize economic and workforce development. Gov. Lombardo, a Republican, made his comments Tuesday at the Carson City Community Center as part of...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Gov. Lombardo rehires former NDOC director to lead department

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Joe Lombardo has hired a former Nevada Department of Corrections leader to lead the department once again. James Dzurenda confirmed he was hired to lead NDOC once again. Dzurenda said he starts Monday. Dzurenda led the department from 2016-2019 and most recently served as...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Seeing red: Joe Lombardo ushers in new era of GOP leadership as Nevada's governor

Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo became Nevada’s 31st governor Monday, taking office on a vow to raise certain criminal penalties, diversify Nevada’s economy and become America’s “education governor,” in part by promoting vouchers and replacing nonpunitive intervention measures in schools with discipline. Lombardo’s tenure...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Newly appointed Nye County Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore was selected unanimously by county commissioners “in error” according to a resident who is asking the District Attorney to take legal action and let “qualified candidates be reconsidered.”   The effort comes as residents of northwest Las Vegas allege Fiore, their former councilwoman, fraudulently represented them […] The post Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NDOT announces winner in name a snowplow contest

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing a winner in its name a snowplow contest. In our area, a snowplow named Sierra Scoop will represent northwestern Nevada/ State Route 431, Mt. Rose Highway. Northeastern Nevada will be represented by a snowplow named Nevada Thaw Enforcement.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

NV Energy preparing for next winter storm

As NV Energy continues to restore power to the less than 1,000 of the 71,000 customers impacted by the New Year’s Eve storm, the company is also preparing for the next winter storm wave that is expected to bring more wind and heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe and western Nevada region on Wednesday and through the weekend.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Openly transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday, first in US

MISSOURI (KRCG) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not stop the execution of transgender inmate Amber McLaughlin. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," said Parson in a press release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy