Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen?
Policy, politics and progressive commentary For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists. That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.” In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday Lombardo said the phrase “the Nevada Way” multiple […] The post Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
FOX Reno
Former Nevada prisons director re-appointed to lead Department of Corrections
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — James Dzurenda, the former director of the Nevada Department of Corrections, has been re-appointed to the post. A spokesperson for Gov. Joe Lombardo's confirmed the return of Dzurenda in an email to KRNV on Thursday. No further details have been provided.
nevadacurrent.com
In inaugural address, Lombardo calls on Nevadans ‘to rise above’ polarization
In his first public address as Nevada’s 31st governor, Joe Lombardo said his priorities are to expand school choice, create safer streets by eliminating soft-on-crime legislation, and reenergize economic and workforce development. Gov. Lombardo, a Republican, made his comments Tuesday at the Carson City Community Center as part of...
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Lombardo rehires former NDOC director to lead department
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Joe Lombardo has hired a former Nevada Department of Corrections leader to lead the department once again. James Dzurenda confirmed he was hired to lead NDOC once again. Dzurenda said he starts Monday. Dzurenda led the department from 2016-2019 and most recently served as...
‘The entire situation sucks,’ fake Nevada Republican electors texted about unfounded fraud, Jan. 6 fallout
Text messages between two Republican Nevada electors detail unfounded allegations of voter fraud, the submission of phony electoral documents, and later, the fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Washington Examiner
Seeing red: Joe Lombardo ushers in new era of GOP leadership as Nevada's governor
Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo became Nevada’s 31st governor Monday, taking office on a vow to raise certain criminal penalties, diversify Nevada’s economy and become America’s “education governor,” in part by promoting vouchers and replacing nonpunitive intervention measures in schools with discipline. Lombardo’s tenure...
City of Las Vegas to spend $94M for BLM land
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released details of a possible sale of almost 1,000 acres of land to the city of Las Vegas for approximately $94 million, or $100 thousand an acre.
Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Newly appointed Nye County Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore was selected unanimously by county commissioners “in error” according to a resident who is asking the District Attorney to take legal action and let “qualified candidates be reconsidered.” The effort comes as residents of northwest Las Vegas allege Fiore, their former councilwoman, fraudulently represented them […] The post Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench appeared first on Nevada Current.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
Henderson police chief to retire in February
Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres will retire, a city spokesperson confirmed to 8 News Now.
FOX Reno
Affidavit: Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
MOSCOW, Idaho (KOMO/TND) — The case against the man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students has been made public in a 19-page probable cause affidavit. The document reveals what a surviving roommate saw and heard along with how Kohberger is linked to the crime scene and his phone records on the morning of Nov. 13.
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT announces winner in name a snowplow contest
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing a winner in its name a snowplow contest. In our area, a snowplow named Sierra Scoop will represent northwestern Nevada/ State Route 431, Mt. Rose Highway. Northeastern Nevada will be represented by a snowplow named Nevada Thaw Enforcement.
BLM seeks public comment on proposed sale of 5 acres for affordable housing
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on the proposed sale of land in the southeast Las Vegas valley, for the purpose of creating affordable housing in the City of Henderson.
Antisemitic flyers seen throughout Boulder City, city says
The city of Boulder City is asking for the public's help to identify the person or persons leaving antisemitic flyers in neighborhoods and parks around town.
Animal advocates demand city leaders enforce Animal Foundation contract
Local animal rights advocates plan to rally ahead of the Las Vegas City Council meeting on Wednesday and demand the city enforce its contract with The Animal Foundation.
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Motel sign to be safe from demolition of downtown Las Vegas property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Although the Fremont Motel is facing demolition in downtown Las Vegas, not all of the property will be lost forever. According to the city of Las Vegas, the building is being demolished by the owner of the property. Demolition on the Fremont Motel began in December.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
FOX Reno
NV Energy preparing for next winter storm
As NV Energy continues to restore power to the less than 1,000 of the 71,000 customers impacted by the New Year’s Eve storm, the company is also preparing for the next winter storm wave that is expected to bring more wind and heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe and western Nevada region on Wednesday and through the weekend.
FOX Reno
Openly transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday, first in US
MISSOURI (KRCG) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not stop the execution of transgender inmate Amber McLaughlin. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," said Parson in a press release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
