Policy, politics and progressive commentary Newly appointed Nye County Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore was selected unanimously by county commissioners “in error” according to a resident who is asking the District Attorney to take legal action and let “qualified candidates be reconsidered.” The effort comes as residents of northwest Las Vegas allege Fiore, their former councilwoman, fraudulently represented them […] The post Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench appeared first on Nevada Current.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO