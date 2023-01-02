ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scio Township, MI

Lodi Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg 1-3-23

The meeting opened with the flag pledge at 6:30 pm. Seven board members were present. The Consent Agenda was approved as presented. The consent agenda included the December 6, 2022. Board Minutes, treasurer report, payment of bills, amendment of the budget Washtenaw County Sherriff. Report and the zoning report. There...
What’s Going on With Winter? What Can We Expect?

The old saying goes, “If you don’t like the weather in Michigan, wait a minute.”. It’s certainly true this winter thus far. We’ve already had sub-zero wind chill blizzard warnings in the first month and balmy, even humid days in the 50s (touching 60 on Jan. 4).
