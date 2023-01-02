Read full article on original website
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?
A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might adopt less partisan rules.
Josh Shapiro names Trump target, a Republican from Philadelphia, as top Pa. election official
Republican Al Schmidt will be nominated to be Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s secretary of state, the campaign said Thursday, setting him up to oversee what is expected to be a hard-fought 2024 election in the critical presidential battleground. Source: pennnews.
Paul Muschick: 3 suggestions for the new speaker of the Pa. state House, Rep. Mark Rozzi
Column: As speaker of the state House, here’s how Rep. Mark Rozzi can improve Pennsylvania government.
Democrat Mark Rozzi of Berks County becomes Pa. House Speaker, vows to become independent and fight ‘back room dealmaking’
Berks County Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi was voted in as Speaker of the House in the state Capitol on Tuesday as a closely divided chamber chose to back someone for the top job who had a strong history of support in both parties. Source: pennnews.
Lehigh Valley’s newest state lawmakers sworn in at Pa. Capitol
Three Lehigh County residents — Jarrett Coleman, Nick Miller and Josh Siegel — took oaths of office as first-time Pa. state lawmakers amid fanfare and before loved ones in the Capitol in Harrisburg on Tuesday. Source: Morningcall.
Pa. state Sen. Kim Ward begins brief term as lieutenant governor as John Fetterman goes to Washington
Following the rules of the state Constitution, on Tuesday state Sen. Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, became the lieutenant governor, a job she will hold for about two weeks.
Bryan Kohberger is seen for first time since arrest as he arrives at Poconos courthouse for extradition hearing in Idaho murders
Bryan Kohberger has arrived at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg ahead of his Tuesday afternoon hearing on extradition to Idaho, where he faces murder charges in the killings of four college students. Source: pennnews.
Popular Lehigh Valley Italian restaurant set to reopen this month, nearly a year after fire
Nearly a year after it was heavily damaged by a fire, Fiamma Italian Grill near Bethlehem is poised to reopen.
