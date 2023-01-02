Use of mobile devices for calming associated with increased emotional reactivity in some children

Read full article on original website
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Scientists discover first known organism thriving exclusively on diet of viruses
Scientists have found that a species of plankton that populate freshwater worldwide is the world’s first known organism that survives and thrives by dining on viruses alone, an advance that sheds new light on the role of viruses in the global food web.The study, published last week in the journal PNAS, found that this virus-only diet – which they call “virovory” – is enough to fuel the growth and reproduction of a species of Halteria, a single-celled organism known for the minuscule hairs.“It seemed obvious that everything’s got to be getting viruses in their mouths all the time. It...
MedicalXpress
Describing the genes associated with the sixth sense
To perform coordinated movements, we rely on special sensory neurons in our muscles and joints. Without them, the brain wouldn't know what the rest of our body was doing. A team led by Niccolò Zampieri has studied their molecular markers to better understand how they work and describes the results in Nature Communications.
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
The Still Face Experiment Shows The Damage Done When Parents Stare At Their Phones
The still face experiment is disturbing. At first, a parent and baby play together, dad smiling and cooing, baby clapping her hands and laughing. Then, prompted by the researcher, the dad turns his face away from the stroller and when he turns back his face is completely expressionless. Baby tries to get dad to smile again, but he keeps up the flat affect, remaining neutral and unresponsive. Within a few minutes, the child dissolves, crying, squirming, and desperately trying to make a connection. On a second prompt, dad turns away again, and when he looks at baby again he’s his normal self, soothing the baby who quickly recovers. Baby forgets all and gets back to playtime as if nothing happened. Only the viewer is left shaken.
2minutemedicine.com
Intimate partner violence associated with poor socioemotional development in children
1. Poorer socioemotional development is seen in children with mothers who experienced intimate partner violence. 2. Lower socioemotional development scores were also seen in children whose mothers had mild to severe depressive symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Approximately 1 in 4 women have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner...
Urgent warning after 1,375% increase in children being ‘poisoned’ at home – as thousands fall ill in one year
MORE and more kids are being accidentally drugged at home, a study has revealed - leading to thousands falling sick in one year. Parents are urgently warned not to keep marijuana edibles in the house after 3,054 children under six mistook them for sweet treats in 2021. The figure was...
studyfinds.org
Ketamine increases brain noise — revealing a possible cause for schizophrenic hallucinations
MOSCOW, Russia — Ketamine’s ability to cause hallucinations is helping scientists understand what causes schizophrenics to experience delusions. A new study finds that the anesthetic — which some use as a recreational drug — can trigger the same kind of “brain noise” seen in patients with schizophrenia.
Professional counselor perfectly nails why ‘gentle parenting’ is more for the parents than the kids in this viral TikTok
—the one term that has the ability to get parents riled up and on defense about why they support it or why they flat-out despise it. This parenting style has become more popular, and perhaps even more controversial, as time goes on. But the biggest argument it seems to pose is: Does it really work? This gentle parenting TikTok just might give you a different point of view.
ajmc.com
Infants With SMA Have Increased Anxiety, Depression
New study findings show that internalized problems such as anxiety and depression were found at higher levels in children and infants who had a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Symptoms of anxiety and depression were increased in infants and young children who had a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy...
psychologytoday.com
PTSD May Shape How You Use Time, Spend Money, Pursue Goals
Some PTSD sufferers may stay busy to avoid pain and conflict. People with complex PTSD may self-soothe through overspending. People with PTSD may help others to keep the focus off themselves. Journaling can help clarify why you spend to self-soothe, overachieve and stay constantly busy. One pre-pandemic day, I insisted...
Scientists Destroyed 95% of Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' in Just 45 Minutes, Study Reports
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have invented a new way to destroy toxic substances known as “forever chemicals” that have become widespread in waterways around the world, presenting risks to human health and biodiversity, reports a recent study. The technique successfully broke down 95 percent of the pernicious chemicals, called perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), in just 45 minutes.
2minutemedicine.com
Risk scores perform moderately well in discriminating people living with HIV with higher vs lower cardiovascular disease risk
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, among the ten risk prediction scores analyzed, most risk scores had a moderate performance in discrimination, without a significant difference in performance between risk scores of the general and HIV-specific populations. 2. The Data Collection on Adverse Effects of Anti-HIV Drugs Cohort (D:A:D)...
2minutemedicine.com
Haloperidol does not improve outcomes at 90 days in ICU patients with delirium
1. In intensive care unit (ICU) patients with delirium, haloperidol treatment did not improve the number of days alive and out of hospital at 90 days compared to placebo. 2. Haloperidol treatment was associated with a modestly lower mortality rate compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
2minutemedicine.com
Oral BPaLM regimen is noninferior to standard of care for rifampin-resistant tuberculosis
1. A 24-week regimen of bedaquiline, pretomanid, linezolid, and moxifloxacin (BPaLM) resulted in lower mortality, treatment failure, and discontinuation compared to the standard of care regimen for rifampin-resistant tuberculosis. 2. The incidence of serious adverse events was lower in the BPaLM group compared to the standard of care group. Evidence...
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs In
"I don’t have a drinking problem. Other people have a problem with drinking." Nervous system expert Masha Kay weighs in,Photo by(@PonyWang/iStock) Let’s think about something scary, taboo, and controversial – at the very least. Alcohol – it’s a blessing and a curse. Under normal circumstances, it’s seen as fun, carefree, and liberating. But what happens when those feelings go away?
myscience.org
Fathers Who Take 2 Weeks Paternity Leave Are Considered Less Likely to Develop Postpartum Depression
In the weeks that follow the birth of a child, both parents are likely to develop depression. Paternity leave, recognized for its benefits on family balance, child development and male-female equality, could be one of the keys to preventing this condition that affects one in ten fathers and almost two in ten mothers. Using data from over 10,000 heterosexual couples participating in the Elfe [1] cohort study, a team of researchers from Inserm and Sorbonne Université at the Pierre Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health looked at the impact of two weeks of paternity leave on the risk of postpartum depression in each parent. While the findings show that fathers who have taken or intend to take paternity leave are less likely to develop postpartum depression, this risk appears to be increased in mothers whose partner has taken paternity leave. This research, to be published in Lancet Public Health, supports the importance of family policies targeted at fathers and questions the modalities of paternity leave that is beneficial to the mental health of both members of the couple.
MedicalXpress
Cherry-picking profitable patients: New research identifies unintended consequences for some Medicare patients
New research in the INFORMS journal Manufacturing & Service Operations Management finds that Medicare Advantage (MA), the largest healthcare capitation program in the U.S., unintentionally incentivizes health plans to cherry-pick profitable patients from traditional Medicare (TM). "Capitation" is the annual fee paid to a healthcare practice by each participant in a health plan.
2minutemedicine.com
Chlorthalidone is not superior to hydrochlorothiazide in preventing hypertension-related cardiovascular events
1. Patients with hypertension who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of adverse cardiovascular outcomes compared to patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. 2. Patients who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of non-cancer-related deaths than patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Thiazide...
suggest.com
Your Brain Experiences A ‘Radical Rewiring’ After 40: What That Means, And What You Can Do
Your brain is a glucose-hungry organ containing nearly 86 billion cells called neurons. The brain compartmentalizes these neurons into different regions and sub-regions that perform a specific function. Neurons communicate with each other through electrical and chemical signals delivered over junctions called synapses. These specialized areas are responsible for our...
