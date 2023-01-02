Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
wdet.org
How Bookie Stewart shaped Detroit’s music scene
In a recent article for the Detroit Free Press, journalist Rob St. Mary writes that “if it wasn’t for the ‘Godfather of Gay Detroit,’ Detroit rock history might have been different.” He dives into the influence of Samuel “Bookie” Stewart as one of the city’s most iconic night life entrepreneurs, and how he helped launch the modern music scene.
16 Famous People From Detroit and What Their Net Worth is Today
Check out 16 famous people from Detroit and what they are worth today. The great state of Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. Today we will take a dive into those celebrities from Motown and see just what their net worth is today. In the...
insideradio.com
Screamin' Scott Randall
Screamin’ Scott Randall segues from nights at Beasley Media Group rock WRIF Detroit (101.1) to afternoons at classic rock sister WCSX (94.7), succeeding Dave Dahmer, who exited during company-wide cuts in October. Randall has been with WRIF for 25 years. “We didn’t have to look far to find the...
Gretchen Valade, Carhartt heiress and noted philanthropist, dies at 97
A statement released by Carhartt Inc. said Valade died peacefully at her home on December 30, surrounded by her family.
michiganradio.org
Carhartt heiress and Detroit arts patron Gretchen Valade dies at 97
Detroit business heiress and arts patron Gretchen Valade, known locally as the “Angel of Jazz,” has died. Valade was the granddaughter of Hamilton Carhartt, the founder of the Metro Detroit-based Carhartt workwear company. She used that fortune to champion and promote the arts--particularly her first love, jazz. Valade...
Remembering businesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit's Jazz community is mourning the death of Gretchen Valade, who passed away last week at the age of 97.The Carhartt heiress was a prominent arts supporter and philanthropist who founded Mack Avenue Records and kept the Detroit Jazz Festival alive."I came to call her the 'Angel of Jazz' many years ago because she has this purity of vision, purity of dream," Chris Collins, Professor Director of Jazz Studies and Valade Endowed Chair in Jazz at Wayne State University, said. In doing so, Valade turned the dreams of countless artists into reality. Sharing her success to ensure there was...
Detroit Parks & Recreation to hold WinterFest in Detroit on January 14
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday that the second annual WinterFest in Detroit will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 this year.The family-friendly winter event will be at the Adams Butzel Complex, located at 10500 Lyndon Street, from noon to 4 p.m."Detroiters expect great recreation programming and we are happy to provide it by making WinterFest an annual event," said Brad Dick, Group Executive, Services & Infrastructure, City of Detroit. "We are making it bigger and better this year and invite residents to experience Fun in the D at one of Detroit's premier recreation complexes." Here are some of the activities the event will feature: free ice skating at the Jack Adams Ice ArenaDetroit Red Wings hockey demosfigure skating demos horse and carriage rides food trucks Wintercade gaming zoneFrozen Forest with Elsa and other Disney characters from the movieAccording to a release, since Detroit Parks & Recreation began holding events again after the pandemic, more than 15,000 people have attended. Officials say 2,000 people are expected to attend this years WinterFest event.For more information on WinterFest, visit here.
You can finally buy legal weed in Detroit
After years of wrangling, adult-use dispensaries have finally come to Michigan’s biggest city
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
Rev. Jesse Jackson to host free MLK Day rally in Detroit
The event will be held at the Fox Theatre and honor six Detroiters ‘whose work have shined the light on humanity and expound the life of Dr. King’
What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?
Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
Detroit’s WinterFest 2023 back with 1-day family-friendly, free event: What to know
For one day only, immerse yourself in a Detroit winter wonderland during WinterFest 2023 — with an array of indoor and outdoor activities. Presented by Detroit Parks and Recreation, WinterFest will return for its second year from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 14. The event it will be located at Adams Butzel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan teen wins Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s annual Young Artist Competition
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has announced that Bhargava R. Kulkarni has won its 2022-23 Young Artist Competition. The 14-year-old cellist from Okemos, Michigan, will receive a $500 cash prize and the opportunity to perform this year with the Symphony. On Dec. 3, 2022, seven finalists...
A "spirited" experience: Detroit’s oldest bar may also be the most haunted
The Two Way Inn has sat on the corner of Mount Elliott and Nevada for nearly 150 years, making it Detroit’s oldest bar. In this episode of The Daily J, learn about the bar’s spirited history, and its long track record of paranormal encounters.
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
seenthemagazine.com
6 Ways to Help Stray Dogs in Metro Detroit
Kristina Millman-Rinaldi, one of SEEN Magazine's 2022 Community Changemaker of the Year award winners, is rescuing people and dogs through her non-profit Detroit Dog Rescue. While monetary donations are always beneficial, there are other ways to assist the organization. Here are 6 things you can do to help support DDR's no-kill mission and get stray dogs off the streets in metro Detroit.
bridgedetroit.com
Recreational pot dispensary opens up on Detroit’s east side
Where a muffler shop once stood, Detroit’s first recreational dispensary is selling the loud. The long-awaited era of legally available recreational marijuana is here. DaCut, formerly a medical-only dispensary that replaced a blighted building at 12668 Gratiot Ave., opened its doors Wednesday to everyone over the age of 21.
Tv20detroit.com
Meet the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit!. Samiyah Grace arrived shortly after midnight at Ascension St. John Hospital. Mayven Pierre Clark arrived at 12:22 a.m. on January 1 at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, according to a spokesperson for DMC.
chevydetroit.com
Classic Steakhouses in the D
There is no shortage of steakhouses in Metro Detroit, nearly every city has a variation of one. But there’s something special about stepping inside a traditional steakhouse. Everything from the menu to the experience is meant to be top-tier, leaving you feeling like you just had the best meal of your entire life. If you’re into steakhouses, you have to make plans to have dinner at one of these incredible restaurants.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Brag Book: Isabella Benson
This week, we’re bragging about Isabella Benson: a junior at Lapeer High School who is excelling in the Young Marines program and has received several accolades. See her special Brag Book shoutout above. To nominate a teacher for Brag Book, go here. To nominate a student for Brag Book,...
Comments / 3