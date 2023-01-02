I have had trouble the last 2 months getting my pain medication at cvs, I had to break my meds in half, to not go into with draws, the had to prescribe me something else less stronger than I had because no one had any to fill my script, I have been a chronic pain painent for 25 years, with 8 back surgery, and degenerative disc disease..how is this fair to the ones who need them to do things and have some kinda a life, and don't abuse them.why do we have to pay the price..
Like usual, our government has dropped the ball on this too. Go after the ones bringing it in and selling it on the streets, NOT the folks who actually have a legitimate medical reason for using prescription pain medicine. Most of us would give anything NOT to need them, stop making us the villains 🥺🤬
I wish they would just do it on an individual basis instead of putting us all together as one. We are all different and have different pains.
Comments / 70