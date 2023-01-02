ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 70

Margie Testa
3d ago

I have had trouble the last 2 months getting my pain medication at cvs, I had to break my meds in half, to not go into with draws, the had to prescribe me something else less stronger than I had because no one had any to fill my script, I have been a chronic pain painent for 25 years, with 8 back surgery, and degenerative disc disease..how is this fair to the ones who need them to do things and have some kinda a life, and don't abuse them.why do we have to pay the price..

Reply(9)
43
over it
3d ago

Like usual, our government has dropped the ball on this too. Go after the ones bringing it in and selling it on the streets, NOT the folks who actually have a legitimate medical reason for using prescription pain medicine. Most of us would give anything NOT to need them, stop making us the villains 🥺🤬

Reply(1)
27
Shakey
3d ago

I wish they would just do it on an individual basis instead of putting us all together as one. We are all different and have different pains.

Reply
27
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications

(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
Vice

The DEA Shut Down a Pain Doctor. Now 3 People Are Dead.

First, there was the double suicide—a husband and wife from Georgia who took their lives one week after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) suspended the license of their doctor, David Bockoff, a pain specialist in Beverly Hills. After Bockoff lost his ability to prescribe fentanyl and other powerful painkillers on Nov. 1, dozens of his patients became “opioid refugees” with nowhere to turn. The third death came barely a month later.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
MedicalXpress

Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses

Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Joel Eisenberg

Walgreens and CVS Limiting Pain Medications For Customers

Both prescription and over-the-counter pain meds are in short supply, say executives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
Channel 3000

Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy