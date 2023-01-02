ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pledge to Recycle Your Christmas Tree and Protect The Once Extinct Somali Elephant Shrew: 10 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals, and the Planet

Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
philanthropynewsdigest.org

America’s Forgotten Orphans: An Urgent Call for the White House and Congress to Address Childhood Bereavement

Since 2000, Indigenous children have experienced the death of a parent at higher annual rates than any other racial/ethnic group, reaching a record 2.2 times the national average in 2021, a report from Evermore, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of bereaved children and families, finds. According to the report, America’s Forgotten Orphans: An Urgent Call for the White House and Congress to Address Childhood Bereavement (58 pages, PDF), annual rates of childhood bereavement among Black children have risen nearly 20 percent since 2000 and 51 percent since 2013 and those among white children have surged 65 percent to reach similar levels by 2021. And while rates are lower among Latinx and Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) children, those of Latinx children jumped 40 percent between 2019 and 2020—accounting for the entire 40 percent increase since 2000—and those of AAPI children are up 35 percent since 2000. The report’s authors note that the death of a parent during childhood is associated with a higher risk of academic failure, depression, alcohol and substance misuse, violent crime, suicide attempts, suicide, and premature death and outline policy recommendations in four areas: providing economic security to families, Social Security benefits; provide access to health care, such as automatic Medicaid eligibility; developing supportive community-based programs, including telehealth services for grieving children within school settings; and investing in data collection and research.

