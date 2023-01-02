Since 2000, Indigenous children have experienced the death of a parent at higher annual rates than any other racial/ethnic group, reaching a record 2.2 times the national average in 2021, a report from Evermore, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of bereaved children and families, finds. According to the report, America’s Forgotten Orphans: An Urgent Call for the White House and Congress to Address Childhood Bereavement (58 pages, PDF), annual rates of childhood bereavement among Black children have risen nearly 20 percent since 2000 and 51 percent since 2013 and those among white children have surged 65 percent to reach similar levels by 2021. And while rates are lower among Latinx and Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) children, those of Latinx children jumped 40 percent between 2019 and 2020—accounting for the entire 40 percent increase since 2000—and those of AAPI children are up 35 percent since 2000. The report’s authors note that the death of a parent during childhood is associated with a higher risk of academic failure, depression, alcohol and substance misuse, violent crime, suicide attempts, suicide, and premature death and outline policy recommendations in four areas: providing economic security to families, Social Security benefits; provide access to health care, such as automatic Medicaid eligibility; developing supportive community-based programs, including telehealth services for grieving children within school settings; and investing in data collection and research.

