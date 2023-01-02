Read full article on original website
Related
Biden admin quietly reinstates 'overreaching' EPA rule potentially regulating 'puddles and ditches'
New regulations and definitions of water bodies in the U.S. have some worried the Biden administration could regulate puddles and ditches used by farmers.
Biden’s expected nicotine rule brings failed 1920s Prohibition to 2023
When it comes to public health, we should follow the facts and science, as opposed to political posturing. If history has taught us anything, it’s that prohibition is rarely the answer when addressing a public health problem. Outright bans of products tend to produce the opposite result of their intent, spurring more product consumption and…
One Green Planet
Pledge to Recycle Your Christmas Tree and Protect The Once Extinct Somali Elephant Shrew: 10 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals, and the Planet
Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
foodsafetynews.com
New ‘Waters of the United States’ rule rushed out ahead of SCOTUS ruling in Sackett v. EPA
The EPA and the Army, the federal agencies involved in the Clean Water Act, handed down new definitive language for “water of the United States” (WOTUS) in the form of an administrative rule on the final business day of 2022. By doing so, EPA and the Army jumped...
Gov. Murphy signs mandate for insurance companies to fund abortion care
Some health insurers in New Jersey are now required by state law to fully pay for abortion care, as part of the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act. New Jersey is the 8th state to mandate abortion access for health insurance providers.
beckerspayer.com
New Jersey now requires individual, small business plans to cover abortion care
New Jersey has become the eighth state to require state-regulated health plans to cover abortion services. The coverage requirement began Jan. 1 for the individual and small employer markets, with larger employers being required later in 2023, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the state's insurance department. The...
US government approves use of world’s first vaccine for honeybees
Hopes of a new weapon against diseases that routinely ravage colonies that are relied upon for food pollination
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HHS proposes new rule requiring employers to protect employee rights, avoid discrimination based on conscience, religious beliefs
Long-term care and other employers would need to take extra steps to protect employees’ rights and avoid discrimination based on their consciences and religious beliefs under a proposed rule announced Dec. 29 by the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. “No one should be discriminated...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
America’s Forgotten Orphans: An Urgent Call for the White House and Congress to Address Childhood Bereavement
Since 2000, Indigenous children have experienced the death of a parent at higher annual rates than any other racial/ethnic group, reaching a record 2.2 times the national average in 2021, a report from Evermore, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of bereaved children and families, finds. According to the report, America’s Forgotten Orphans: An Urgent Call for the White House and Congress to Address Childhood Bereavement (58 pages, PDF), annual rates of childhood bereavement among Black children have risen nearly 20 percent since 2000 and 51 percent since 2013 and those among white children have surged 65 percent to reach similar levels by 2021. And while rates are lower among Latinx and Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) children, those of Latinx children jumped 40 percent between 2019 and 2020—accounting for the entire 40 percent increase since 2000—and those of AAPI children are up 35 percent since 2000. The report’s authors note that the death of a parent during childhood is associated with a higher risk of academic failure, depression, alcohol and substance misuse, violent crime, suicide attempts, suicide, and premature death and outline policy recommendations in four areas: providing economic security to families, Social Security benefits; provide access to health care, such as automatic Medicaid eligibility; developing supportive community-based programs, including telehealth services for grieving children within school settings; and investing in data collection and research.
Comments / 1