Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
JCPS sues over Daniel Cameron decision on mask rules for public meetings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County school board is suing to challenge Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's determination that the board illegally barred a Louisville man from attending a public meeting in August because he refused to wear a mask. The board filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit...
14news.com
Owensboro doctor reaches settlement in false claims case
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say Kishor Vora, M.D., of Owensboro, has entered into a settlement with the United States Department of Justice to resolve allegations that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks. Michael A. Bennett, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky says Dr....
wpsdlocal6.com
Owensboro cardiologist pays nearly $1 million in illegal kickback settlement
Cardiologist Kishor Vora, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations in that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks. Vora has practiced in the Owensboro area since 1992. The complaint alleged he executed an elaborate scheme to...
WBKO
Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to reported scam calls
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Bowling Green said they have received phone calls from the Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Typically, if there is an emergency, residents call the police. Recently, it has been the other way around, but the people on the other line are not members of law enforcement.
WBKO
Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
whopam.com
Stevenson files for Kentucky AG
State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
Daviess County Sheriff retires after decades of service
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the end of a chapter in Daviess County Kentucky’s history. At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, Sheriff Barry Smith retired from the department. “As of midnight tonight I’ll close out my career as your Sheriff. It was a pleasure to serve, not only as your Sheriff, […]
WBKO
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Bowling Green men were arrested Wednesday after the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized 80 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of over $500,000. “This is the largest seizure of Crystal methamphetamine ever in warren county. I think about a year...
WTVW
Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall
Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
k105.com
Caneyville women, one with ties to killing of Caneyville man in 2019, arrested with large amount of methamphetamine, shotgun
Two Caneyville women, one with ties to the 2019 shooting death of a Caneyville man, and both felons, have been arrested after police located a large amount of methamphetamine and a shotgun while executing a search warrant. Friday night at approximately 11:30, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Tim Jackson...
wkyufm.org
What's next for Graves Gilbert Clinic after bankruptcy filing?
Lawyers representing Graves Gilbert Clinic are scheduled to appear in court later this month in the next step following the medical provider’s bankruptcy filing. The Bowling Green based multi-specialty clinic recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. The...
wymt.com
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative sworn into office in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative took her oath of office Sunday and will report to Frankfort beginning Jan. 3 for the start of the 2023 legislative session. Rachel Roarx, 25, was elected to represent Kentucky District 38 in November. "One of the gaps I saw...
k105.com
KSP Post 4 troopers open nearly 50 criminal cases, arrest over 260 suspects, give 279 courtesy notices during December
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its December Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,718 citations and arrested 16 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 263 arrests and served 81 criminal court documents. Cited 408 speeders and...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for deadly shooting
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A Bullitt County woman will spend 10 years in prison for a deadly shooting. Megan Ziegler appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Brittany McLelland. The 25-year-old was shot last winter at their home on Lake Elmo...
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
k105.com
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center welcomes first baby born in 2023
The first baby of 2023 has been born at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. Samantha and Ian Renfrow, of Leitchfield, welcomed a healthy baby boy, Beckett Samuel Renfrow, into the world Tuesday evening at 5:16, according to Ian Renfrow. Beckett, delivered by Dr. Mark Lee, weighed in at seven...
k105.com
‘Caretaker’ at Morgantown Care and Rehab shows up for work ‘severely under the influence of alcohol’
A “caretaker” at Morgantown Care and Rehab Center (MCRC) has been charged with a felony after showing up for work highly intoxicated, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. On Wednesday, Morgantown police responded to MCRC at 201 South Warren Street after receiving a report from “on duty...
Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral
With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
Comments / 0