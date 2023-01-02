ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

wdrb.com

JCPS sues over Daniel Cameron decision on mask rules for public meetings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County school board is suing to challenge Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's determination that the board illegally barred a Louisville man from attending a public meeting in August because he refused to wear a mask. The board filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Jefferson Circuit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Owensboro doctor reaches settlement in false claims case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say Kishor Vora, M.D., of Owensboro, has entered into a settlement with the United States Department of Justice to resolve allegations that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks. Michael A. Bennett, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky says Dr....
OWENSBORO, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Owensboro cardiologist pays nearly $1 million in illegal kickback settlement

Cardiologist Kishor Vora, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations in that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks. Vora has practiced in the Owensboro area since 1992. The complaint alleged he executed an elaborate scheme to...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to reported scam calls

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Bowling Green said they have received phone calls from the Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Typically, if there is an emergency, residents call the police. Recently, it has been the other way around, but the people on the other line are not members of law enforcement.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Stevenson files for Kentucky AG

State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County Sheriff retires after decades of service

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the end of a chapter in Daviess County Kentucky’s history. At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, Sheriff Barry Smith retired from the department. “As of midnight tonight I’ll close out my career as your Sheriff. It was a pleasure to serve, not only as your Sheriff, […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in …. Heritage Hills staying in the winning mindset in 2023. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State …. Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on past year in State of the Commonwealth Address. Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth address …
OWENSBORO, KY
wkyufm.org

What's next for Graves Gilbert Clinic after bankruptcy filing?

Lawyers representing Graves Gilbert Clinic are scheduled to appear in court later this month in the next step following the medical provider’s bankruptcy filing. The Bowling Green based multi-specialty clinic recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. The...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree

Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

KSP Post 4 troopers open nearly 50 criminal cases, arrest over 260 suspects, give 279 courtesy notices during December

Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its December Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 1,718 citations and arrested 16 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 263 arrests and served 81 criminal court documents. Cited 408 speeders and...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
104.1 WIKY

Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water

Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral

With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
HARTFORD, KY

