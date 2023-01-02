Read full article on original website
Karen Case
3d ago
Oh dear Lord shut all places down doing experiments on animals a beagle is so precious, sick bastards doing this to these precious dogs need to be in prison
Reply(1)
32
bjt2
3d ago
should be thrown in jail and facilities should be closed
Reply(1)
28
Chloe
3d ago
Prayers these sweet pups get to live after their suffering in these evil labs.
Reply
8
