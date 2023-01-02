Three shot at rap concert on Clinton Highway

Three people were shot at a rap concert being held inside a cannabis store on Clinton Highway early Monday, police said. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said.

At around 2:20 a.m., police officers responded to the shooting at My Canna Buds at 4956 Clinton Highway, the spokesperson said in a news release. According to social media posts, Memphis-based rapper Finesse2Tymes was performing.

An altercation occurred during the concert and shots were fired, likely by numerous individuals, the release stated.

Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, and numerous witnesses and others were detained. The investigation is ongoing, the release stated.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com.