Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Ismail Haniyeh’s Son Draws Scorn for Life of Luxury As Gazans Scrape By
One of the sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is living in luxury in Turkey and even received a Turkish passport to continue his expensive lifestyle, according to an Arab media report. Elaph, a Saudi website based in Britain reported from its sources that Maaz Haniyeh recently received a Turkish...
The Jewish Press
The Successful Murder Of Jews
Arabs have been murdering Jews in the holy land since 1920, when the British took over the region from the Ottomans. The number of Jews killed by local Arabs spikes during riots such as those in 1929, from 1936 to 1939 and from 2000 to 2004. Jews have been deliberately...
The Jewish Press
Lapid Plans US Trip to Rally US Jews Against Israeli Government
In Israel, politics apparently does not end at the water’s edge. Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led Israeli government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will...
The Jewish Press
United Nations: Empowering Terrorists
According to the United Nations, the deportation of a convicted Palestinian-French terrorist from Israel constitutes a “war crime.”. This is the same UN whose officials hold meetings on a regular basis with leaders of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group designated as a terrorist organization by the US, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Australia, Israel and the United Kingdom.
The Jewish Press
UN Security Council to Confirm Jewish Inferiority on Temple Mount
According to Reuters, citing diplomats, the UAE and China are asking the UN Security Council to meet, preferably this Thursday, to discuss the “recent developments at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem,” by which they mean that a Jewish politician on Tuesday dared to set foot on the Temple Mount, the holiest site for Jews.
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
The Jewish Press
Longest Serving Israeli-Arab Terrorist Freed from Jail, May Lose Citizenship
Arab-Israeli terrorist Karim Younis, 66, whose citizenship may be revoked, was released from prison on Thursday morning. He and his brother, Maher, killed Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in 1980 as he was on his way to an army base in the Golan. They kidnapped and shot Bromberg, threw him out of a moving car and left him for dead by the side of a road. Bromberg died several days later.
The Jewish Press
In 10 Minutes Justice Minister Levin Wipes Out Aharon Barak’s 30-Year Judicial Revolution
Between 1978 and 2006, the former president of Israel’s Supreme Court, Justice Aharon Barak, commanded a vigorous and impudent effort to raise the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court and the High Court of Justice, above the other two branches of government––the Knesset and the government––through intricate rulings, ever-increasing power grabs and installing his agents as legal counselors in all the government ministries––to the point where, despite the shrinking political power of the old leftist elites that established the state of Israel 75 years ago, Justice Barak’s clique of dedicated judges continued and even increased their tyrannical hold on the country’s legal system, and its legislator and executive branches.
The Jewish Press
The Ultimate Gift for a Departed Loved One
There are so many Jews who, during their lifetime had a strong desire to live in Israel but who were prevented from doing so by myriad practical considerations. Nothing could be more appropriate than to respect the wishes of those Jews and provide them with their greatest desire: burial in the Holy Land, all the more so if they have children or grandchildren living in Israel who will be able to visit their grave.
The Jewish Press
Countering pro-BDS Jews
This is the most difficult chapter in the ongoing campaign for Israel’s position and good reputation worldwide. This challenge is so painful that most affiliated with it look away, avoid, or circumvent it – so as not to know of it or see it. This is understandable. The most terrible quarrels occur within the family, and in our case – the Jewish family.
The Jewish Press
New Israeli Government Appointments
Cabinet Appoints Members of the Security Cabinet, the Ministerial Committee on the ISA, and Deputy Ministers. The Israeli Cabinet, at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, made the following new appointments:. Ministerial Committee on National Security Affairs (the Security Cabinet) Prime Minister and Chairman of the Committee – Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Jewish Press
Gaza Rocket Attack Fizzles in Hamas Territory
A promise by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization to launch an attack on Israel in response to a visit to the Temple Mount by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has fizzled. One rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza late Tuesday night, but did not trigger a Red...
The Jewish Press
UAE Senior Royal Figure in Israel: ‘This is the Best Medical Treatment I Have Received’
Sheikh Khalid Qasmi, a royal figure from the United Arab Emirates, was hospitalized this week in Israel, the first Arab royal known to have been treated in Israel. His visit may pave the way for more Emiratis to get medical care in Israel. The 45-year-old sheikh from the emirate of...
The Jewish Press
The ‘Beautiful People’ HATE ‘Ugly Israel’s’ New Government
In 1981, the Israeli Labor Party held an election rally in Tel Aviv. The Left hoped to wrest power back from Prime Minister Menachem Begin: the country’s first conservative leader who had unthinkably broken the socialist monopoly and opened up free enterprise to the public. The Left pathologically hated...
The Jewish Press
Galant Stresses Iran Threat in First Call with US Counterpart Lloyd Austin
The Iranian threat took center stage as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant had his first phone conversation with his American counterpart Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday. Galant emphasized “the unique and unshakeable bond between Israel and the United States,” according to the Communications Office for the Minister of...
The Jewish Press
United Hatzalah Ambulance Driver Stoned by Terrorists in Gush Etzion
A United Hatzalah ambulance was involved in a stone-throwing incident that took place near Tekoa, in Gush Etzion, on Thursday morning. United Hatzalah volunteer and ambulance driver Rachel Chuna who was injured in the incident recalled: “As I was driving past the Arab village of Tuqu’ (12 km southeast of Bethlehem), several teenagers began throwing stones at cars on the road, trying to injure the drivers. The ambulance was struck by large stones and I sustained an injury in my arm. I called dispatch and reported the incident and then quickly drove to the Jewish town of Tekoa where I received medical treatment from first responders who arrived to help.”
The Jewish Press
Why the Spike in Online Antisemitism is Worrying Israel
Since its founding, the State of Israel has faced many boycotts, all aimed at leading an agenda in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or bringing about the elimination of the Jewish state. Political boycotts, such as the isolation of Israel amidst the countries of the world, economic embargoes which call for the boycotting of Israeli businesses and organizations, as well as cultural and academic boycotts.
The Jewish Press
Fake or Real? IDF to Recruit Women for Special Forces
The IDF this week began the selection of female fighters for the elite Yahalom special combat engineering unit of the Engineering Corps, and Airborne Combat Rescue and Evacuation Unit 669, Kipa reported Tuesday. The IDF is scouting for 130 candidates to serve in these two units, and so far, 11 female candidates have been accepted into the initial formation process. The first enlistment will take place this April and another in November.
Comments / 0