Colorado Sunshine: Grandview grad Jordan Nytes transferring to CU soccer

Colorado Sunshine

Where the good news shines

Jordan Nytes is headed back home.

On Saturday, CU soccer coach Danny Sanchez announced the transfer signing of the former Oklahoma State goalkeeper.

Nytes, a Colorado native, graduated from Grandview High School and spent her first collegiate season in Stillwater.

"Jordan had a fantastic season at Oklahoma State," Sanchez stated. "She has great hands and feet. Her distribution is excellent. Jordan will really grow as a goalkeeper working with [associate head coach] Jason [Green]."

Nytes was the first-ever Cowgirl to earn Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year accolades, which she split with West Virginia's Kayza Massey. She was also the first Oklahoma State freshman to earn First-Team All-Conference and the sixth to be named All-Big 12.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)