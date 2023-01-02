ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Sunshine: Grandview grad Jordan Nytes transferring to CU soccer

By Chris Schmaedeke
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Jordan Nytes is headed back home.

On Saturday, CU soccer coach Danny Sanchez announced the transfer signing of the former Oklahoma State goalkeeper.

Nytes, a Colorado native, graduated from Grandview High School and spent her first collegiate season in Stillwater.

"Jordan had a fantastic season at Oklahoma State," Sanchez stated. "She has great hands and feet. Her distribution is excellent. Jordan will really grow as a goalkeeper working with [associate head coach] Jason [Green]."

Nytes was the first-ever Cowgirl to earn Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year accolades, which she split with West Virginia's Kayza Massey. She was also the first Oklahoma State freshman to earn First-Team All-Conference and the sixth to be named All-Big 12.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

