EPA, Army announce final 'Waters of the United States' rule
(KERO) — The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the United States Department of the Army announced a final rule establishing a durable definition of “Waters of the United States" on Tues, Jan 3. The rule returns to a reasonable and familiar framework founded on the pre-2015...
Higher number of job openings than expected
(KERO) — There were more than expected job openings in November. Data from the United States Department of Labor released on Wed, Jan 4 shows there were 10.5 million job openings. Economists thought there would only be 10 million. However, the November number is slightly lower than the upwardly revised number of job openings for October of 10.51 million.
More states roll out pay transparency laws
More states are requiring pay transparency in 2023. California and Washington now require employers to add pay ranges on job postings. Colorado was the first state to implement the law in 2021. The rollout in Colorado came with some setbacks. Some employers began excluding the state so they wouldn't have...
