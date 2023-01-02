Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Related
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
wdhn.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Suspended ‘MNF’ Game vs. Bills
The quarterback said Cincinnati is “100%” behind whatever Buffalo decides is best. The NFL hasn’t announced whether the postponed Bills–Bengals game from Monday night will be rescheduled or canceled yet, and Cincinnati is open to letting Buffalo decide, per Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The game was...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
wdhn.com
Sharpe Returns to ‘Undisputed,’ Argues Over Bayless Tweet
‘Undisputed’ got off to a heated, awkward start on Wednesday after Sharpe’s return from his unannounced Tuesday absence. NFL great Shannon Sharpe was absent from his daily FS1 show Undisputed on Tuesday, the morning after the frightening medical situation with Bills safety Damar Hamlin unfolded and caused the postponement of Buffalo’s AFC tilt with the Bengals in Cincinnati. Sharpe’s absence was also notable, as it came after his co-host Skip Bayless caught significant heat for a questionable tweet in which he asked how the league would figure out rescheduling the game as the Hamlin situation unfolded.
wdhn.com
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding. The NFL’s Thursday announcement regarding AFC playoff seeding in the wake of cancelling the Bills-Bengals game has apparently drawn the ire of Joe Mixon, who shared his thoughts on the news on social media.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs
After a sluggish game last week, Dalvin Cook looks to right the ship against the Bears in Week 18. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Raiders WR Davante Adams Wants Input on QB Situation
The team’s top receiver emphasized that his dream was to play for the Raiders even before college teammate Derek Carr was drafted. As the Raiders’ quarterback situation remains uncertain for the 2023 season, Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams admitted Wednesday that he’d like to be part of the conversations regarding who the team ends up choosing as next season’s starter.
wdhn.com
Dan Orlovsky Says Prayer for Damar Hamlin During ’NFL Live’
He closed his eyes and bowed his head during the episode and prayed for his recovery. View the original article to see embedded media. During a grim Tuesday when recording an episode of ESPN’s NFL Live, Dan Orlovsky gave a heartfelt prayer for Damar Hamlin’s recovery. The Bills safety is in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football after he collapsed on the field.
wdhn.com
ESPN Did Everything Right in Covering Tragic Damar Hamlin Injury
Under scary, unknown circumstances, ESPN handled the news story right away. 1. This is the first Traina Thoughts of 2023, so right off the top I want to thank you for reading as we embark on another year together. I’ve been writing Traina Thoughts every weekday since 2017, and before that I wrote Hot Clicks every weekday from ’07 to ’13, so I thank you for the continued support. I’ll never be able to express how appreciative I am for your loyalty.
wdhn.com
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting...
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts returns just in time for Eagles and fantasy managers. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
President Biden Discusses Whether NFL Is Too Dangerous
This is not the first time the White House has weighed in on violence in football. As the nation grapples with Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury and episode of cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, President Joe Biden weighed in on the situation.
wdhn.com
NFL Week 18 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Playoff spots and seedings will be decided in Week 18. The 49ers are the biggest favorites against the Cardinals. SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 18 features seven home favorites. Week 17 of NFL betting was chalky as favorites went 11-4 straight-up (SU), while posting a 7-8 mark...
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Tight Ends
Jalen Hurts's return should open things up for the Eagles offense and Dallas Goedert. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Skip Bayless Addresses Damar Hamlin Collapse on ‘Undisputed’
The Fox Sports host found himself at the center of backlash after he sent out an ill-timed tweet during the aftermath of the frightening injury. After drawing widespread scrutiny for his controversial tweet in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday Night Football, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless addressed the situation on Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0