Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Repeat Offender Grabs, Gropes Elderly Woman In Broad Daylight: Ridgefield Park PD
An elderly woman became the latest target of a repeat offender who was previously arrested – and quickly released – for groping strangers, Ridgefield Park police said. Michael Hernandez, 23, rushed the victim from behind in broad daylight as she walked on Roosevelt Avenue between Hazelton Street and Highland Place around 3 p.m. Dec. 29, Police Lt. Art Jensen said.
Distressed Hawthorne Man Disarmed By Fair Lawn Police After Threatening To Kill Dad
An armed and distressed Hawthorne man was subdued by police in Fair Lawn after he threatened to kill his father, authorities said. Officers who responded to a 911 call from the 25-year-old man himself found him holding a knife and a baseball bat on River Road at Berdan Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m., Fair Lawn Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
Police Impersonator Flashes Badge At Route 80 Crash, Flattens Trooper's Tires At Hospital: NJSP
Here's a strange one: A Wallington man was jailed after New Jersey State Police said he showed up at the scene of a traffic accident on Route 80, flashed a badge and pretended to be a police officer. And that's not all. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, was later caught puncturing...
Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza
NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a Christmas Eve armed robbery at the Dominos Pizza on Springfield Avenue. The robbery occurred at around 8:32 pm, when two black males entered the store, and one pulled out a handgun. The suspect displayed the gun to an employee inside the restaurant and demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone. They fled the scene before police arrived. A suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black mask, a Chicago Bulls jacket, blue jeans, and black boots, A second suspect was also identified as a black male, The post Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NJ Couple Charged With Running Five-Finger Discount Ring
A Passaic County couple ran a retail theft ring that paid thieves to shoplift specific items from a list that they provided, authorities charged. Ali Soto, 42, and Vickiana Colon, 36, both of North Haledon, were both charged with being leaders of an organized theft operation, among other offenses. The...
Victim Pistol Whipped, Robbed At Gunpoint In His Own Maplewood Driveway: Police
A Maplewood resident was robbed and pistol-whipped by two men in his own driveway, authorities said. The 49-year-old Jacoby Street resident was getting out of his car around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, when two black men approached him, local police said. One man flashed a handgun and the other...
New Jersey Globe
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home
Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
SEE ANYTHING? Man, 19, Wounded By Gunfire In Englewood, Shooter Sought
Police are looking for the shooter who wounded a 19-year-old man Tuesday night in Englewood. The victim walked into Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Police Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said. It wasn't considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said. Police...
Paterson, NJ marks double-digit decline in shootings and homicides
Mayor Andre Sayegh joined Director Jerry Speziale and Acting Police Chief Engelbert Ribeiro Wednesday to announce a double-digit decrease in shootings and homicides.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in N.J. city
Police in Bergen County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a pedestrian dead. The victim was struck about 8:50 p.m. on Outwater Lane in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. No description of the vehicle or driver was released early Wednesday. The Bergen...
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars on each side of Manalapan, NJ road
MANALAPAN — Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a driver who swiped a young pedestrian on a road in the township and kept going, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced. On Dec. 27 around 5:45 p.m., a juvenile was walking in the area of...
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured
A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said. Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 after colleagues...
Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home
A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
Murders, shootings down in Paterson for 1st time in years
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — For the first time in six years, Paterson says it is seeing a decrease in both homicides and shootings. Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city’s history, more than 200 guns […]
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
NJ man abandons dog outside airport after it was barred from plane
A New Jersey man left his dog tied up outside the Des Moines, Iowa airport Thursday after he was told the dog couldn’t board the flight because he didn’t have a kennel for him. Des Moines police spokesman Paul J. Parizek told New Jersey 101.5 the Newark man...
Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say
Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City
An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
