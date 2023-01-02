NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a Christmas Eve armed robbery at the Dominos Pizza on Springfield Avenue. The robbery occurred at around 8:32 pm, when two black males entered the store, and one pulled out a handgun. The suspect displayed the gun to an employee inside the restaurant and demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone. They fled the scene before police arrived. A suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black mask, a Chicago Bulls jacket, blue jeans, and black boots, A second suspect was also identified as a black male, The post Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza appeared first on Shore News Network.

