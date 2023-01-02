ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Park, NJ

Daily Voice

Repeat Offender Grabs, Gropes Elderly Woman In Broad Daylight: Ridgefield Park PD

An elderly woman became the latest target of a repeat offender who was previously arrested – and quickly released – for groping strangers, Ridgefield Park police said. Michael Hernandez, 23, rushed the victim from behind in broad daylight as she walked on Roosevelt Avenue between Hazelton Street and Highland Place around 3 p.m. Dec. 29, Police Lt. Art Jensen said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza

NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a Christmas Eve armed robbery at the Dominos Pizza on Springfield Avenue. The robbery occurred at around 8:32 pm, when two black males entered the store, and one pulled out a handgun. The suspect displayed the gun to an employee inside the restaurant and demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone. They fled the scene before police arrived. A suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black mask, a Chicago Bulls jacket, blue jeans, and black boots, A second suspect was also identified as a black male, The post Newark police investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home

Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in N.J. city

Police in Bergen County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a pedestrian dead. The victim was struck about 8:50 p.m. on Outwater Lane in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. No description of the vehicle or driver was released early Wednesday. The Bergen...
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale

A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured

A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said. Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 after colleagues...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home

A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Murders, shootings down in Paterson for 1st time in years

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — For the first time in six years, Paterson says it is seeing a decrease in both homicides and shootings.   Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city’s history, more than 200 guns […]
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange ceremony promotes firefighters and police officers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi issued the oath of office for promotions for four firefighters and five police officers at the Wilshire Grand Hotel on Dec. 28. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio and Police Chief James Abbott introduced the promotions with high praise for the...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say

Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City

An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
