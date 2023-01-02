Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Public Feud Thrusts Berhalters, Reynas Into Drama Where No One Wins
Once teammates and close friends, the two families have been the center of bombshell reports, blackmail accusations and ugly truths. One month after it was eliminated in the World Cup, the U.S men’s national team has switched to a game where everybody loses. The Reyna and Berhalter families, who were extremely close for decades, are now caught in a painfully ugly dispute in which they keep trying to out-wrong each other. Careers and reputations could be shattered here, and that’s not nearly the worst of it.
Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...
Austin FC transfer M Tomas Pochettino to Fortaleza
Austin FC announced the transfer of midfielder Tomas Pochettino to Brazil’s Fortaleza Esporte Clube on Friday. Terms of the deal
