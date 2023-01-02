ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdhn.com

Public Feud Thrusts Berhalters, Reynas Into Drama Where No One Wins

Once teammates and close friends, the two families have been the center of bombshell reports, blackmail accusations and ugly truths. One month after it was eliminated in the World Cup, the U.S men’s national team has switched to a game where everybody loses. The Reyna and Berhalter families, who were extremely close for decades, are now caught in a painfully ugly dispute in which they keep trying to out-wrong each other. Careers and reputations could be shattered here, and that’s not nearly the worst of it.
The Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...

