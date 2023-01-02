Once teammates and close friends, the two families have been the center of bombshell reports, blackmail accusations and ugly truths. One month after it was eliminated in the World Cup, the U.S men’s national team has switched to a game where everybody loses. The Reyna and Berhalter families, who were extremely close for decades, are now caught in a painfully ugly dispute in which they keep trying to out-wrong each other. Careers and reputations could be shattered here, and that’s not nearly the worst of it.

1 DAY AGO