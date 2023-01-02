“It was not you who sent me here, but Hashem …” (Bereishis 45:8) Yosef’s brothers had not dealt kindly with him – they were jealous of him, took his clothing and sold him into slavery; they ignored his pleas for mercy which ultimately resulted in having him languish in prison for many years; they deceived their father, Yaakov, and were not concerned that Yosef might no longer be alive. Nevertheless, when Yosef HaTzaddik identified himself to them, he treated them with compassion and graciousness. He reassured them that, despite their grievous conduct, they had merely been the instruments of Hashem in implementing His Divine plan.

