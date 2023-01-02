Read full article on original website
Related
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
I was diagnosed with autism at almost 40. Now everything makes sense to me.
The author was diagnosed with autism in 2022. She explains how up until then, she felt like she needed the world to be translated to her.
So you decided to stop drinking? I did - and these are my year’s lessons
At first, ankle deep, then wading deeper and deeper, a surge of waves crashed into my thighs as I braced against the tidal tug. My friends were on the beach, unfurling towels and applying sunscreen. I had no time for those chores. I wanted the ocean. I had never been...
The Jewish Press
How Checking The Kashrut Of Chewing Gum Helped Him Find A Partner For Life
I have a lot to say about the wonderful Shabbat we spent with Young Israel of Scarsdale, New York. This community is led by Rabbi Jonathan Morgenstern who, between various lectures and other gatherings during our stay, told me the following story:. “On my Bar Mitzvah I made a promise...
Resolved to Lose Weight in 2023? Experts Compare Popular Diets
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Losing weight is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions -- possibly to give yourself an excuse for some New Year's Eve overindulgence. "I'm going to cram it all in tonight, so tomorrow I start afresh," jokes registered dietitian Connie Diekman, a...
The Jewish Press
A Weighty Matter
I am getting a lot of negative feedback from my family and friends because I don’t want to date girls who are fat. Yes, I said it. I care about my health; I exercise religiously, spend time hiking and playing sports, and I eat really cleanly. I don’t understand why I am a “bad person” if I don’t want to go out with girls who are heavy. I want someone who cares about her health like I do. I want someone slim and I’m sick of having to defend myself for saying so. I finally told them I would reach out to ask your opinion. Do you think I’m wrong?
The Jewish Press
Strange Encounters Of The Gauche Kind
When Yaakov and Pharoah meet for the first time, they have a fabulously strange encounter. “And Pharaoh said, how many days are the years of your life?” And Yaakov said to Pharaoh, “The days of the years of my life are 130; the days of the years of my life were short and bad. And they did not reach the days of the years of the lives of my fathers when they lived.”
The Jewish Press
Word Prompt – CHULENT – Naomi Nachman
I know it sounds almost sacrilegious, but I must confess that I am not a fan of chulent. I think it’s an overrated food, that in the end just looks like a big pile of brown mush. But I do appreciate it for what it is and what it does. Chulent has been a Jewish classic for centuries since it’s an economical dish that can feed many for not a lot of money (depending on your choice of meats, of course).
The Jewish Press
Life After Death
There are two parshios in the Torah entitled with the word ‘chaim’ and both talk about death: Chayei Sorah – about the passing of Sorah Imeinu, and Vayechi, which discusses the passing of Yaakov Avinu. It seems odd that the very chapters that discuss death are called ‘life.’ The great darshan, Rav Avidgor Amiel, zt”l, explains that this is because of the Gemora in Brachos which teaches us that, “Tzadikim, afilu b’misason kruyin chaim – The righteous, even in death, are considered alive.” This is because their legacy, perpetuated through their children, their Torah, and the beauty of their ways, impacts upon the world even after they physically depart from it.
The Jewish Press
The Deepening Layers Of Happiness
In our previous article, we began exploring the Torah’s powerful approach to happiness. To review, growth is the underlying root of deep existential happiness. This is because the deepest human desire is to express our unique purpose in this world. We therefore experience incredible happiness when we are growing and maximizing our potential, fulfilling our purpose. However, while an important layer of happiness results from the expansion of self as we actualize our potential, there are a few keys that are necessary to fully experience the happiness we generate when fulfilling our mission.
The Jewish Press
No Hard Feelings
“It was not you who sent me here, but Hashem …” (Bereishis 45:8) Yosef’s brothers had not dealt kindly with him – they were jealous of him, took his clothing and sold him into slavery; they ignored his pleas for mercy which ultimately resulted in having him languish in prison for many years; they deceived their father, Yaakov, and were not concerned that Yosef might no longer be alive. Nevertheless, when Yosef HaTzaddik identified himself to them, he treated them with compassion and graciousness. He reassured them that, despite their grievous conduct, they had merely been the instruments of Hashem in implementing His Divine plan.
The Jewish Press
Do What’s Right, Even If You’re Right
Throughout the many challenges we have in life, we try to always do the right thing and make the right choices. And yet, at times, despite what we may feel is the right thing to do, we do the opposite. I’m on the road a lot and there are many...
The Jewish Press
Beyond The Numbers: Retirement And Investing Lessons From My Zeidy
It is said that the Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy and saved the world from the ultimate evil are members of the “Greatest Generation.” I believe this description can also apply to the many people who lived through World War II in Europe and moved to the United States to create a new life. Those immigrants typically came with no family, having lost many during the war, minimal understanding of English, and nothing but the clothes on their back.
The Jewish Press
TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Vayechi: The Yoke of Monarchy
Jacob is on his deathbed and calls his sons together for a final farewell. He shares his parting words; some are harsh reprimands, and some are effusive blessings. The son who receives the most fulsome blessings is Joseph, Jacob’s favorite. Following is a part of the blessing. “The God...
The Daily Habits of Happiness Experts
Stop trying to force that frown upside down. Instead, try the joy-building tips experts really use.
Why are some people more motivated than others?
Certain chemicals in the brain may influence motivation.
Comments / 0