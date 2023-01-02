Read full article on original website
5 US Real Estate Predictions for 2023
Shakespeare had it right when he said, “I’ll give a thousand furlongs of open sea for an acre of barren ground.”. U.S. homebuyers know exactly where the Bard of Avon was coming from on the real estate front. In 2022, many buyers were locked out of the price-heavy...
Housing Market Health and Inventory Outlook 2023
After a year of inflation, rising interest rates, and mortgage rates, buying a home can seem nearly impossible. So what's in store for the housing market in 2023? Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, joined Cheddar News to look ahead at the health of the homebuying market in the new year.
20 young real-estate leaders forecast what'll happen in 2023, from home prices finally dipping to the rise of the South
Whizzes in residential and commercial real estate are bracing for change this year. Here's one: investors will keep snapping up single-family homes.
What buyers should consider in the current housing market
The winds have turned on the US housing market. Sellers listed 24% fewer homes in October compared to 2021, according to data from Zillow. Fewer people are buying houses though, sales dropping 17% below the pre-pandemic estimates in 2019. After months of weathering unimaginably high prices and endless bidding wars,...
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
Where are home prices in America’s 400 largest housing markets headed in 2023? These 5 charts give us some clues
Buyers Vs. sellers: Let's take a closer look at inventory data in the nation's 400 largest markets.
Mortgage demand slumps 13% as home-loan rates turned higher at the end of a tough 2022 for the housing market
Weekly mortgage applications fell to their lowest since 1996 as a brutal 2022 for the housing market came to a close. The Mortgage Bankers Association also said refinancing activity fell 16.3% at the end of December. The 30-year fixed rate mortgage showed signs of reheating as it climbed to 6.58%.
The share of American homes bought with all cash reached the highest level in 8 years as people wary of high mortgage rates and a looming recession turned to hard real-estate assets instead
Relatively high mortgage rates will keep tempting regular folks to pay all cash for homes to keep monthly costs low in 2023, a Redfin economist said.
As US home prices decline, number of buyers with underwater mortgages swells
A number of consumers who took out a home mortgage this year are now underwater as rapidly rising mortgage rates drain demand from the housing market.
Bank of America economist says 2023 could be ‘difficult’ year for US
Bank of America’s chief economist warned on Sunday that 2023 would be a “difficult” one for Americans due to economic factors that he predicted could trigger a recession. When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” to give a forecast on the economy this year, Michael Gapen said he agreed with the notion…
Area Economist Thinks U.S. Can Skirt Recession
While recession risks are uncomfortably high, there are good reasons to believe that a downturn can be avoided, writes Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The first among them is the healthy finances of a typical American household. Even with the...
US luxury housing market hits sharpest skid on record: data
Even high-end luxury homes aren’t immune from the US housing market’s ongoing slump, according to the latest data released by real estate firm Redfin this week. Sales of luxury homes – defined as properties that are estimated to be in the top 5% based on market value – plummeted by a whopping 38.1% in the three-month period ending on Nov. 30 compared to the same time one year ago, according to the firm’s report. The decline for high-end real estate marked the sharpest on record since Redfin began tracking the market in 2012. By comparison, sales of non-luxury homes – properties that...
NRF’s Chief Economist Watching Inflation Trends and Recession Risks
While retail price increases have started to stabilize, the economic outlook for 2023 remains hazy. “This year starts with the possibility of easing inflation but also uncertainty as the Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest rate hikes continue to increase the risk of a recession,” National Retail Federation (NRF) chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said. Data shows inflation cooling over the past five months. In November, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation up 7.1 percent year-over-year, down from 7.7 percent in October and lower than its peak of 9.1 percent in June. Though it appears to be trending down, inflation is “not going away”...
Home prices gain value at slower pace in October: CoreLogic
U.S. home prices will continue to slow and possibly move into "negative territory" before climbing again next year, according to CoreLogic.
Interactive map: The home price correction (or lack thereof) in the 400 largest U.S. housing markets
Mark Zandi: The free-fall in home sales will soon bottom out, while the home price correction carries on.
The End Of 2022 Saw A Drastic Downturn In Mortgage Demand
The mortgage industry has faced turmoil throughout 2022, and the last two weeks were no different. Here's why the mortgage demand decreased.
Institutional homebuyer Yieldstreet slashes buying levels by 90% as it awaits a sharper home price correction
Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives. Subscribe here. The ongoing housing market downturn has seen everyone from mom-and-pop landlords to Blackstone-owned Home Partners of America pull back on their plans to acquire more homes.
