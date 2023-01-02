Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lear sworn in to serve Ohio’s 61st house district
COLUMBUS — State Rep. Beth Lear (R-Galena) yesterday took the oath of office for her first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 61st House district, which includes eastern Delaware County and western Knox County.
OhioMeansJobs Knox County 1 of 3 counties selected to present at CCAO winter conference
MANSFIELD -- OhioMeansJobs Knox County, the Workforce Development Division of Knox County Department of Job & Family Services, was one of three counties selected to present at the County Commissioners Association of Ohio’s (CCAO) winter conference. Workforce Development Administrator, Brandy Booth, along with representatives from Fairfield and Seneca counties,...
Mansfield police probe shooting death of juvenile at Trimble Road hotel
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. Richland County Coroner Chief Investigator Bob Ball said the body of a male juvenile, whom he didn't identify, was found inside a hallway on the ground floor of the hotel near U.S. 30.
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
Danville Police law reports Dec. 23 to 31
DANVILLE -- These are the reports filed at the Danville Police Department courtesy of Chief Daniel J. Weckesser.
River Valley finds its footing in sprinting past Cardington-Lincoln
River Valley's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Cardington-Lincoln 52-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. Recently on December 22, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Centerburg in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Knox County Recorder's Office affected by cyberattack on vendor
MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Recorder's Office is among the scores of agencies affected by a cyberattack on its records management vendor, Cott Systems. County Recorder Tanner Salyers said Knox County's system went down on Dec. 26, 2022. It came back up yesterday but went down again today.
Pleasant snatches victory over Galion
Pleasant swapped jabs before dispatching Galion 68-64 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Pleasant and Galion played in a 69-50 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.
Knox Community Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON — Babies are born on a regular basis at the Ann Schnormeier Center for Birthing Care at Knox Community Hospital, but the first baby born in each new year is always an extra-special moment. Nathaniel R. Sullivan was born at 12:46 a.m. on January 1, to proud...
Knox County grand jury indicts 7
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County grand jury handed down seven indictments on Tuesday, January 3. -- Brandon Wolfe, Utica, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Clear Fork wins tense tussle with Loudonville
With little to no wiggle room, Clear Fork nosed past Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville faced off on January 4, 2022 at Loudonville High School. Click here for a recap.
Clear Fork nets nifty victory over Loudonville
Clear Fork surfed the tension to ride to a 52-45 win over Loudonville at Loudonville High on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 66-44 game on February 2, 2021. For more, click here.
Full throttle: Pleasant establishes quick lead, cruises past Cardington-Lincoln
Pleasant zipped to a quick start to key a 59-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Recently on December 28, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Highland in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Colonel Crawford outlasts Northmor in topsy-turvy battle
No quarter was granted as Colonel Crawford blunted Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Colonel Crawford and Northmor faced off on February 17, 2021 at Northmor High School. For more, click here.
Centerburg council gets feedback on proposed parking changes
CENTERBURG — Members of the Centerburg United Methodist Church say that proposed parking changes, in their current form, will negatively impact the church. Their concern was the proposed elimination of parking on South Hartford Avenue. Long-term on-street parking by tenants, drivers weaving around parked cars, and residents' concerns prompted...
Carey hustles by Bucyrus
Carey knocked off Bucyrus 49-35 in Ohio boys basketball on January 3. Carey opened with a 12-9 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
Debra Perrine
Debra J. Perrine, age 67, passed away in Newark, Ohio. She was born on July 1, 1955, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Wells) Wiggins. Memorial contributions in Debra’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice. To plant a tree in...
Brenner sworn into Ohio Senate
COLUMBUS — State Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Powell) was sworn into the Ohio Senate during opening day ceremonies today at the Ohio Statehouse. The ceremony marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly. "I am honored to be re-elected to the Ohio Senate,” Brenner said. “I will be focusing on...
