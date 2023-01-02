ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tekonsha, MI

Boys BBall Recap: Tekonsha finishes 1-1 at Litchfield; Bronson and UC take wins at BC Central

 3 days ago
(Editor’s Note: Our deepest apologies for missing out on these wonderful stories in a timely manner. Due to budget cuts the sports department was placed on furlough throughout the final week of the calendar year, meaning a good deal of exciting sports stories were missed. In an effort to make sure everyone is covered equally we here at The Daily Reporter will do our best to make sure each of those games are indeed reported here, despite being late. Hopefully you can all understand and enjoy the stories nonetheless. For any questions please contact Sports Editor Troy Tennyson via email at ttennyson@thedailyreporter.com.)

LITCHFIELD, MI. — The Tekonsha Indians finished their holiday basketball schedule at 1-1 after falling in the championship of the Litchfield Holiday Tournament to the host Terriers.

Before falling in the championship it was Tekonsha taking care of business in round one, defeating North Adams Jerome by the score of 48-11.

Tekonsha raced out to an 17-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back, cruising to the big win over their conference opponent.

Jake Boring led the way with 18 points and five rebounds while Wyatt Blashfield added 10 points, three steals and five rebounds.

Also adding to the Tekonsha victory was Isaac Henry with seven points, seven assists and seven rebounds; Blake Griffith with six points and three assists; Claude Wart with three points, four assists, two steals and four rebounds; and Ashton White with four points and three steals.

With the win Tekonsha advanced to the championship game to face the host Terriers, a contest they would drop by the score of 63-41.

Tekonsha struggled with turnovers and cold shooting throughout the game, with the key difference coming in the second quarter as Litchfield outscored Tekonsha 15-2 to take a 32-15 lead at the half.

Tekonsha had several chances in the second half to get the lead under 10 points but could not convert, falling in the end.

Coldwater was led on the night by Isaac Henry with 14 points, five assists and two steals while Jake Boring added 10 points, six rebounds, and three steals.

Also adding to the Tekonsha effort was Wyatt Blashfield with 10 points; Claude Wart with four points and two steals; and Blake Griffith with two points and five rebounds.

With their holiday effort Tekonsha heads into the new year at 3-2 overall, 2-1 in the SCAA. Tekonsha will not see action until Jan. 10 when they travel to Bellevue to continue their SCAA schedule.

Second half comeback propels Bronson past Bellevue

BATTLE CREEK, MI. — The Bronson Vikings used a big second half surge, propelled by their guard duo of Aden Hathaway and Kamron Brackett, to overcome a 36-29 halftime deficit to defeat Bellevue by the score of 62-59 on the first day of the Chuck Turner Holiday Classic held at Battle Creek Central’s legendary Fieldhouse.

Bellevue was able to build a modest 36-29 lead at the half over Bronson, however the Vikings came roaring back in the second half, eventually taking the lead with 20 seconds left on the clock. The Bronson defense was able to hold off a late Bellevue charge to take the 62-59 victory.

Bronson was led on the day by Aden Hathaway who had a game high 24 points while Kamron Brackett added 22 points.

Additional stats were not yet available.

Bronson improves to 2-2 overall on the season with the win and will look to ride their holiday success into the new year as they open the 2023 year with a road battle at Olivet on Tuesday.

Union City rolls past St. Phil in Chuck Turner Holiday Classic

BATTLE CREEK, MI. — The Union City Chargers improved to 4-1 on the young season with a big win over St. Phil at the Chuck Turner Holiday Classic over the holiday break, winning by the score of 59-27.

Landon Galvin led the Charger effort with 17 points to go along with five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Also hitting double digits was sophomore Rick Austin who poured in 12 points go along with six rebounds, seven steals and two assists.

Adding to the Charger win was Riley Laird with six points, three rebounds, four steals and one assist; Jeremy Zehr with five points, eight rebounds, and two steals Aidan Decker with six points; Alex Hull with five points and four rebounds; Owen Jackson with six points and three rebounds; Phoenix Elkins with two rebounds; Nathaniel Maurer with three rebounds; and Ayden Cosgrove with two points and two rebounds.

Union City improves to 4-1 overall on the season with the win and will be back in action on Thursday when they host Quincy for a key Big 8 rivalry battle.

Comments / 0

