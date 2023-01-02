Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD makes arrest in Alsuda Court homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. Police arrested Emmanuel Newman on January 5 in connection to a shooting police investigated on December 28. On that date, IMPD responded to Alsuda Court just before 3 a.m....
WLFI.com
West Lafayette man charged in early morning armed robbery
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man faces charges of armed robbery, intimidation and pointing a firearm in connection to a holdup inside a home on North County Road 650 West. The victim told police Julian Lozano, 21, sometimes stayed at his home and woke him up around 3:30...
Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
WLFI.com
Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday. Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years. Initially Perez's...
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a firearm with a green laser out of the vehicle’s rear window.
Mistake over identical cars may have led to homicide of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in the hospital following a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting in the mall parking lot, but the father of the victim who survived claims it started with a mistake over two identical cars. Around […]
WLFI.com
Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
cbs4indy.com
Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting. Those who knew the teen are urging the prosecutor to file charges against the shooter. Witnesses claim the shooter was sitting inside a white Chevy, which the victim...
WIBC.com
Lafayette Homicide Victim ID’d
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The victim in Sunday night’s homicide in Lafayette has been identified. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office says Anthony Holdbrook was found laying on the ground at North Seventh Street just before midnight. Holdbrook had been shot at least one time, says the coroner’s office.
WTHR
Lafayette police investigate deadly shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year in a shooting that happened Sunday night near 7th and Union streets. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of 7th Street and found a victim who had been shot lying on the ground.
WLFI.com
Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
wrtv.com
17-year-old found dead in vehicle on Indianapolis' northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Ingram Street around 3:30 p.m. and found Brandon Banks, 17, inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD is currently asking anyone with video footage or information on...
1 dead after shooting on Indy's near northeast side
Police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man charged with OWI in crash that killed Muncie man on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man involved in a deadly crash in June is accused of being high while behind the wheel. On Saturday, 22-year-old Teriyon Carter was charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood and reckless homicide.
WANE-TV
FBI disputes report that agency directed Indiana police to pull over Idaho murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is pushing back against reports that it directed law enforcement agencies in Indiana to pull over Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. Police stopped Kohberger on I-70 eastbound in Hancock County on two occasions about ten minutes apart on Dec. 15. The Hancock...
Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured
UPDATE: The coroner on Wednesday identified the juvenile killed as 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an […]
15-year-old dies following accidental shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A 15-year-old is dead following an accidental shooting on Indy’s east side. The death marks the city’s first homicide of 2023. Police said the shooting appears to be unintentional, but can still serve as a safety lesson for everyone. Around 2:45 Monday afternoon, a teenager showed up at Community East Hospital with a […]
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger jumped the median […]
Body-cam footage shows Idaho murder suspect pulled over in Indiana
The Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohlberger was pulled over twice in Hancock County on Dec. 15, 2022 in a white, Hyundai Elantra.
