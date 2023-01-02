ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

wvtm13.com

Birmingham city schools prepare for spring semester

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham city schools are on a mission to beat last year’s test scores as they prepare students for the spring semester. Birmingham city school students and teachers are cutting their break short to increase learning. Winter intersession week gives students the opportunity for remediation, enrichment and a chance to improve their grades.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Acclinate helping people of color take control of their health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One organization is pushing for people to get serious about their annual health checkups before it’s too late. #NowIncluded is a movement for the community, as organizations like Acclinate see a need for many to make better health decisions. Alabama ranks as one of the...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Business owners make difficult decisions as dairy product costs rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Inflation is not expected to slow down any time soon, and dairy products are the target. Egg prices are up, and according to the Reserve Bank of St. Louis, prices have more than doubled in just over a year. Reuters attributes the price jump largely to a deadly outbreak of the bird flu. Millions of egg-laying chickens were killed in 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham working on a fix to flooding problems

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You might notice some flooding in the area Wednesday morning. This is an ongoing issue the city is trying to get rid of as soon as possible. Fixing this problem is a top priority for the city of Birmingham right now. The city council recently approved a deal to fix some of those trouble spots many are seeing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham making progress to fix flooding spots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is making progress in eliminating recurring street flooding problems. Since 2020, the city has committed $5.2 million to address the issue. On Tuesday, the city council approved a $340,000 deal to inspect and fix flooding problems at four different locations. One of the most common...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Oneonta to find out if their tap water is safe again

ONEONTA, Ala. — Oneonta to find out if the boil water advisory that was put in place after last week's freezing temperatures will end. The utilities board continues to test samples of the water to find out if it is safe to drink. WVTM 13 has more.
ONEONTA, AL
wvtm13.com

Gov. Kay Ivey awards organizations millions to fight homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has invested millions of dollars in nonprofit organizations to help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. These funds will help with the many challenges these organizations are facing right now, as they say it’s hard putting homeless families in stable positions because of the rising cost of living.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
CENTREVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

St Clair Co. declares state of emergency

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

