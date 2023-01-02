Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city schools prepare for spring semester
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham city schools are on a mission to beat last year’s test scores as they prepare students for the spring semester. Birmingham city school students and teachers are cutting their break short to increase learning. Winter intersession week gives students the opportunity for remediation, enrichment and a chance to improve their grades.
wvtm13.com
Acclinate helping people of color take control of their health
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One organization is pushing for people to get serious about their annual health checkups before it’s too late. #NowIncluded is a movement for the community, as organizations like Acclinate see a need for many to make better health decisions. Alabama ranks as one of the...
wvtm13.com
Business owners make difficult decisions as dairy product costs rise
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Inflation is not expected to slow down any time soon, and dairy products are the target. Egg prices are up, and according to the Reserve Bank of St. Louis, prices have more than doubled in just over a year. Reuters attributes the price jump largely to a deadly outbreak of the bird flu. Millions of egg-laying chickens were killed in 2022.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham working on a fix to flooding problems
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You might notice some flooding in the area Wednesday morning. This is an ongoing issue the city is trying to get rid of as soon as possible. Fixing this problem is a top priority for the city of Birmingham right now. The city council recently approved a deal to fix some of those trouble spots many are seeing.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham making progress to fix flooding spots
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is making progress in eliminating recurring street flooding problems. Since 2020, the city has committed $5.2 million to address the issue. On Tuesday, the city council approved a $340,000 deal to inspect and fix flooding problems at four different locations. One of the most common...
wvtm13.com
Oneonta to find out if their tap water is safe again
ONEONTA, Ala. — Oneonta to find out if the boil water advisory that was put in place after last week's freezing temperatures will end. The utilities board continues to test samples of the water to find out if it is safe to drink. WVTM 13 has more.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Kay Ivey awards organizations millions to fight homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has invested millions of dollars in nonprofit organizations to help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. These funds will help with the many challenges these organizations are facing right now, as they say it’s hard putting homeless families in stable positions because of the rising cost of living.
wbrc.com
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
wvtm13.com
Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvtm13.com
St. Clair County to hire company to extinguish landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A new drone video from the ongoing landfill fire near Moody shows the smoke is just hanging in the air, and it’s impacting folks in St. Clair, Jefferson and Blount counties. Getting that fire extinguished is a priority for residents, and it may...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's fire department had busiest year ever for emergency calls in 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Last year was the busiest year ever for Birmingham's fire department. According to information from the city of Birmingham, the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) responded to 73,007 incidents in 2022. That breaks down to 200 calls a day, 1,404 incidents per week, or more...
wvtm13.com
Hoover City Council approves I-459 interchange project to improve traffic
HOOVER, Ala. — Progress in Hoover is coming to help ease traffic congestion in a growing part of the city. The city council approved millions to build an interchange near I-459 on Tuesday night. Hoover city council president John Lyda said this project is probably one of the biggest...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
Jefferson County Coroner searching for family members of people who recently died
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer is seeking help from the public in locating the family members of four people who recently died in Birmingham. Anyone with information regarding the family members of the four people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603. Charles Kennedy Bolden On December […]
wvtm13.com
St Clair Co. declares state of emergency
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
