Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink

Suspect arrested in connection with north Charlotte homicide. Police arrested 29-year-old Cedric Thompson after he allegedly shot and killed a man on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed near a creek in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek. Police responded to the area...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect arrested in connection with north Charlotte homicide

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home

WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents. The search for the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl is now in its sixth week. CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding. "No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dead, four injured after head-on collision in Fort Mill, police say

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and four others were injured following a head-on crash in Fort Mill on Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the collision happened on Tom Hall Street near Ashbrooke Drive around 12:25 p.m. Officials determined that the...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A

Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Student removed from bus due to overcrowding

Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire. “On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.
GOLD HILL, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte, searching for suspect

Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A traffic crash has closed a ramp on Interstate 85 southbound in north Charlotte. The ramp from I-85 South to Interstate 77 South is shut down due to this crash as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the ramp is closed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding

Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen. Her mother
MOORESVILLE, NC

