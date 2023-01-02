Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
Supporters of rezoning believe it would help ease traffic on Randolph Road. Suspect arrested in connection with north Charlotte homicide. Police arrested 29-year-old Cedric Thompson after he allegedly shot and killed a man on Wednesday. DA finds no basis for prosecution of Charlotte city councilman. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
WBTV
Family of 7 displaced after house fire caused by lightning strike in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family of seven is currently without a home after a house fire in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened in the 200 block of Plymouth Avenue, near the intersection of Dalton Avenue and North Tryon Street, after a lightning strike energized grounding surfaces at the home.
WBTV
Man dies after vehicle crashes near creek in Gaston County
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed near a creek in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek. Police responded to the area...
WBTV
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
WBTV
Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
WBTV
Suspect arrested in connection with north Charlotte homicide
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Homeowners pushing back against...
North Carolina woman shot to death at Apartment complex
A North Carolina woman is dead after yet another shooting at an Upstate apartment complex. The fatal incident happened Tuesday at the University Commons Apartments in Greenwood.
Workers plummet 70 feet, then wall collapses on them in horrific scaffolding accident
Aerial footage shows the broken scaffolding hanging at an angle along the side of a building, with wood scattered on the ground directly beneath it.
WBTV
Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents. The search for the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl is now in its sixth week. CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding. Updated: 7 hours ago. "No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with...
WBTV
One dead, four injured after head-on collision in Fort Mill, police say
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and four others were injured following a head-on crash in Fort Mill on Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the collision happened on Tom Hall Street near Ashbrooke Drive around 12:25 p.m. Officials determined that the...
Dog abandoned by owner at Charlotte-Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
CHARLOTTE — An airline worker, animal rescue and foster family stepped up to help after a dog was abandoned by its owner at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “We’ve taken her to the vet and she’s really friendly with everybody,” said Robin King, who is fostering “Baby Girl.”
Driver dies after car crashes, lands upside down in water, Lincolnton police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Lincolnton, police said. The vehicle, driven by Stanley Burnham, of Dallas, ran off South Aspen Street at a bridge near Laboratory Road and landed upside down in the water. Burnham was taken to CaroMont Health...
WBTV
Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte, searching for suspect. Updated: 8 hours ago. Police are investigating a deadly shooting on...
WBTV
Student removed from bus due to overcrowding
Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents. Updated: 16 hours ago. The search for the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl is now in its sixth week. CMS student kicked off...
WBTV
Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire. “On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte, searching for suspect
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A Updated: 13 hours ago. The proposal consists of making the restaurant...
WBTV
Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A traffic crash has closed a ramp on Interstate 85 southbound in north Charlotte. The ramp from I-85 South to Interstate 77 South is shut down due to this crash as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the ramp is closed...
WBTV
CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding
Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
WBTV
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to Medic. Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two...
WBTV
Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rachel Coulter Shows You Features Of The WBTV First Alert Weather App. Search "WBTV" in your app store for Apple or Android or go to wbtv.com/apps. 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen. Updated: 7 hours ago. Her mother...
Comments / 1