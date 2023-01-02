ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year. Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crash cleared after causing ‘significant delays’ on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 had traffic backed up for hours Thursday afternoon. The Charleston Police Department reported a crash involving multiple vehicles near the East Glenn McConnell Parkway exit around 3:50 p.m. At the time of the crash, police were advising drivers to go an...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on I-526 near Glenn McConnell Pkwy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is reporting a crash on I-526 is causing traffic delays for commuters Thursday afternoon. Police say a multi-vehicle crash on I-526 near East Glenn McConnell Parkway happened just before 4 p.m. They’re advising drivers to take an alternate route. This is...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday. A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Portion of Highway 78 near Summerville closed due to gas leak

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding Wednesday evening to a gas leak near Highway 78. According to SPD, Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as of 9:00 p.m. as police and fire crews respond to the scene. The...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Construction to cause Mount Pleasant lane closure

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6. Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night. The work is expected to begin around 7:00...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes East Bay St. near Reid St.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according to the department’s Twitter. The crash involves an injuring, according to Charleston County Dispatch.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday evening. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident that took place around 5 p.m. Three people...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 20 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Thursday morning. The aircraft, from the 437th Airlift Wing, will fly from the Atlantic Ocean north over the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday. “We hope the Lowcountry can come out...
CHARLESTON, SC
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies respond to barricaded subject in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene of a barricaded subject in Lincolnville Wednesday morning. Deputies say they responded to the area of Pickens and Jackson Streets after a man called dispatch around 3 a.m. and made threats. Deputies say there...
LINCOLNVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy