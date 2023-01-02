Read full article on original website
2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year. Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home...
Crash cleared after causing ‘significant delays’ on I-526
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 had traffic backed up for hours Thursday afternoon. The Charleston Police Department reported a crash involving multiple vehicles near the East Glenn McConnell Parkway exit around 3:50 p.m. At the time of the crash, police were advising drivers to go an...
Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on I-526 near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is reporting a crash on I-526 is causing traffic delays for commuters Thursday afternoon. Police say a multi-vehicle crash on I-526 near East Glenn McConnell Parkway happened just before 4 p.m. They’re advising drivers to take an alternate route. This is...
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday. A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said...
Portion of Highway 78 near Summerville closed due to gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding Wednesday evening to a gas leak near Highway 78. According to SPD, Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as of 9:00 p.m. as police and fire crews respond to the scene. The...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
Goose Creek PD seeking info on murder at Mevers School of Excellence
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a May 2022 murder. The incident happened May 25, 2022 in the Mevers School of Excellence parking lot. Police are asking anyone with information that could lead...
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
Construction to cause Mount Pleasant lane closure
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6. Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night. The work is expected to begin around 7:00...
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according to the department’s Twitter. The crash involves an injuring, according to Charleston County Dispatch.
Have you seen Janae? Police in the Lowcountry searching for 12-year-old runaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry are looking for a 12-year-old girl not seen in more than a week. Janae Brown was last seen December 26 in the West Ashley district of Charleston. She has been reported as a runaway by DSS foster care.
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday evening. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident that took place around 5 p.m. Three people...
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 20 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Thursday morning. The aircraft, from the 437th Airlift Wing, will fly from the Atlantic Ocean north over the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday. “We hope the Lowcountry can come out...
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
Deputies respond to barricaded subject in Lincolnville
LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene of a barricaded subject in Lincolnville Wednesday morning. Deputies say they responded to the area of Pickens and Jackson Streets after a man called dispatch around 3 a.m. and made threats. Deputies say there...
