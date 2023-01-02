ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

2 killed in separate crashes on New Year's weekend

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnjCh_0k10WRdj00

Two people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend in Flagler and Volusia counties, authorities said.

The first traffic fatality occurred in Deltona on Saturday, and the second occurred on Interstate 95 near Palm Coast on Sunday, traffic homicide investigators said.

New Year's Eve Deltona crash

On Saturday just before midnight, Brandon Michael Morales, 24, was southbound on Howland Boulevard, when he turned left on Fort Smith Boulevard into the path of a northbound Dodge Charger, Volusia County sheriff’s investigators said.

After hitting the Charger, Morales then crashed into a pickup, deputies said.

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Charger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries

The occupants of the pickup were not injured, said Volusia County sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant.

I-95 New Year's Day crash

The second fatality occurred on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on I-95 near Palm Coast, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

A 30-year-old man from Burnsville, North Carolina, was traveling north on I-95 when he lost control of his SUV near Matanzas Woods Parkway, troopers said.

Troopers say the driver rotated counterclockwise and overturned his SUV, crashing into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, investigating troopers said.

Both crashes remain under investigation, authorities said.

Comments / 4

Related
WESH

Woman found dead near Orange County apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday. Deputies say they were called by a family member around 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments at Pointe Vista Circle to do a well-being check on a woman. The sheriff's office said they...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Fire destroys home in Ocala, no injuries reported

Ocala firefighters were dispatched to NW 4th Street on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. Shortly after 12 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer arrived at the 1700 block of NW 4th Street and observed a single-story home that was on fire.
OCALA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road

A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Man arrested for shooting another man in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach have arrested a man accused of shooting another man Tuesday afternoon. Jarod Vreen, 35, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police say the weapon, a firearm, was found not far from the scene in the 200 block of South Lincoln near Eldorado Street.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve

A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 35 in Ocala on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Ocala was standing in the left turn lane of State Road 35, just south of SE 28th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has gone missing. According to deputies, the last time Miracle Hall, 13, was heard from was on Friday night. She was expected to be back at her home in Palm Coast on Sunday. Anyone who knows where...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy