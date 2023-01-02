ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHSAA boys basketball top performers: Purdue recruit balls out, school records fall, more

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Get your votes in for high school boys basketball top performers for the the past two weeks by noon Thursday:

You can vote in the poll at the bottom of the article

Aiden Alialy, Lutheran: The 6-1 senior guard helped Lutheran to three wins and a championship in the Edinburgh tournament. In a 56-46 win over Edinburgh in the title game, Alialy had 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including three 3-pointers.

Zayvion Baker, Terre Haute South: The junior guard went for 25 points against Edgewood, 14 points against Terre Haute North and 27 points against Bloomfield as Terre Haute South took third place at the Wabash Valley Classic.

Gavin Betten, Manchester: The 6-6 sophomore averaged 22.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game and earned a spot on the all-tourney team at the Wabash County tournament. The Squires were runner-up to Wabash.

Hall of Fame Classic wrap: No jealousy within No. 1 Ben Davis as Giants look the part

Dezmon Briscoe, Crispus Attucks: The 6-7 sophomore had 22 points on 10-for-11 shooting with 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists in a 71-53 win over Shortridge.

Kanon Catchings, Brownsburg: The 6-7 senior and Purdue recruit went for 39 points on 14-for-21 shooting, including 3-for-7 from the 3-point line, as Brownsburg defeated Kokomo in the championship of the Phil Cox Memorial Holiday tournament. Catchings also had 15 points in a 78-37 win over Columbia City and 14 points in a 53-38 win over Warren Central.

Da’John Craig, Lawrence Central: The senior guard led Lawrence Central to the championship of the Noblesville tournament as he went for 26 points and four assists in a win over Chesterton, had 13 points in a win over Columbus North and 13 points and eight rebounds in a 48-45 win over Noblesville in the championship.

Austin Cripe, West Noble: Cripe scored 36 points in a 57-49 overtime win over Prairie Heights to become the school’s all-time scoring leader.

A.J. Dancler, Southport: The senior guard went for 26 points as Southport defeated Avon 52-50.

Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh: The senior guard became Edinburgh’s all-time scoring leader during the Edinburgh tournament, averaging 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.3 assists as the Lancers knocked off Hagerstown and Austin before falling to Lutheran in the championship.

Arlondo Hall, Tindley: The 5-7 senior helped Tindley to a 2-2 record at the Bob Wettig tournament in Richmond as he averaged 18.0 points per game and was named to the all-tourney team.

Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City: The senior guard recorded a triple-double in Columbia City’s 81-76 triple-overtime win over East Noble with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Mason Larkin, Fountain Central: The 6-8 senior went for 30 points and hit six 3-pointers in Fountain Central’s 74-63 loss to North Judson in the first round of the Clinton Central tournament. Fountain Central is 8-2.

Colten Leach, Bedford North Lawrence: Leach scored a career-high 41 points as Bedford North Lawrence battled back-and-forth with Mooresville in a 71-70 overtime loss. Leach also had 11 rebounds.

Jevon Lewis, Fort Wayne Wayne: The junior guard scored 30 points on 10-for-12 shooting, including 6-for-7 from the 3-point line, with six assists as Wayne defeated Marquette Catholic 70-53 in the Parkview Sports Medicine Shootout at Trine. Lewis also had 19 points, six assists and three steals in a 64-50 win over Fairfield.

Jordan Lomax, Avon: The junior guard averaged 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as Avon won the Kentucky Mountain Classic with a 3-0 record in Belfry, Ky.

Noah Lovan, Providence: The junior guard led Providence to the Silver Creek tournament championship with 26 points, six assists and three rebounds in a 59-44 win over Silver Creek. Lovan was named the most valuable player of the tourney.

Seth Martin, Lakeland Christian Academy: The senior had 29 points, 22 points and 25 points in wins over Clinton Christian, DeMotte Christian and Bethany Christian as the Cougars won the Lakeland Christian tournament.

Wiatt McLaughlin, Whiteland: The junior went for 22 points in an 81-57 win over Tri-West in the semifinals of the Clay City tournament and then had 15 points in the championship game as Whiteland edged Clay City 39-38. McLaughlin was named all-tournament.

Blaine Nunnally, New Palestine: The senior guard was named most valuable player at the Lebanon Holiday Classic as he scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half of New Palestine’s 59-48 win over host Lebanon in the championship. Nunnally also had 23 points earlier in the day in a 76-57 win over Gary 21st Century.

Sam Orme, Carmel: The Belmont recruit went for 33 points in Carmel’s 48-37 victory over Anderson. He had 15 points and nine rebounds in a 46-33 win over Valparaiso the previous week.

Azavier Robinson, Lawrence North: The sophomore guard averaged 25.0 points per game as Lawrence North won the Connersville tournament with victories over Fort Wayne Concordia and Connersville and notched a 78-64 win over Marion.

Mark Zackery, Ben Davis: The sophomore guard was named most valuable player of the Hall of Fame Classic as he guarded star Penn guard Markus Burton in the first game, holding him to 22 points on 9-for-26 shooting in a 65-53 victory. Zackery shined on the offensive end in the championship, hitting four 3-pointers in the third quarter of a 60-42 victory over NorthWood. Zackery scored 23 points on the day in New Castle.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

