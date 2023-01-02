Akron teachers, district to resume negotiations this week as strike deadline approaches

The Akron teachers union and Akron Public Schools are returning to the negotiating table this week ahead of a looming strike deadline.

Pat Shipe, president of the Akron Education Association teachers union, said the two sides are scheduled to resume talks with a federal mediator on Thursday.

The Akron Education Association last week issued a 10-day strike notice, indicating teachers intend to strike on Monday, Jan. 9 unless a new contract can be reached.

The Akron Public Schools teachers union contract expired June 30. Members have been working under terms of the old contract while the union and the school district continued negotiations.

Meetings have been scheduled for noon Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday to continue contract talks, Shipe said via text message.

APS Treasurer Ryan Pendleton confirmed negotiators for both sides are meeting with the federal mediator this week.

The two sides began meeting with the mediator to try to reach an agreement after the teachers union rejected a fact-finder's report in November.

The teachers union then issued its strike notice last week after negotiations with the federal mediator stalled.

Sticking points in contract talks include differences over the definition of "assault," as well as pay and health insurance costs.

Meanwhile, the school district is making plans to switch to online, remote learning if a deal isn't reached and teachers strike next week.

