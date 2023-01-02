ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron teachers, district to resume negotiations this week as strike deadline approaches

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBtFT_0k10WIwQ00

The Akron teachers union and Akron Public Schools are returning to the negotiating table this week ahead of a looming strike deadline.

Pat Shipe, president of the Akron Education Association teachers union, said the two sides are scheduled to resume talks with a federal mediator on Thursday.

The Akron Education Association last week issued a 10-day strike notice, indicating teachers intend to strike on Monday, Jan. 9 unless a new contract can be reached.

The Akron Public Schools teachers union contract expired June 30. Members have been working under terms of the old contract while the union and the school district continued negotiations.

Looming Akron teacher strike:Here's what parents and caregivers need to know

Meetings have been scheduled for noon Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday to continue contract talks, Shipe said via text message.

APS Treasurer Ryan Pendleton confirmed negotiators for both sides are meeting with the federal mediator this week.

The two sides began meeting with the mediator to try to reach an agreement after the teachers union rejected a fact-finder's report in November.

The teachers union then issued its strike notice last week after negotiations with the federal mediator stalled.

Sticking points in contract talks include differences over the definition of "assault," as well as pay and health insurance costs.

School still in session?:Akron Public Schools will move classes online if teachers strike

Meanwhile, the school district is making plans to switch to online, remote learning if a deal isn't reached and teachers strike next week.

Freelance writer Katie Byard Carney contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Canton City School Board Takes Step 1 Toward New Elementary Schools

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The board of the Canton City School District has taken the first step toward placing a bond issue on the May ballot to build two new elementary schools. The Repository says the school board voted Wednesday night to ask the county auditor...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Bryon Lamont Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bryon Lamont Thomas will be held Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Thomas departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022. The family will receive friends...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during Akron arrest files suit

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated. Charles Hicks II seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive...
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday, January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Falls Council hears storm report

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters Dec. 27 discussed the city’s response to the Christmas weekend storm at the Dec. 27 Council meeting. Walters reported potential electric outages were the major concern and all service employees were placed on watch and mutual aid on standby. Walters noted that although only 800 of the city’s 25,000 electric customers lost power, mostly in Ward 8, there were “no easy fixes” due to the high winds and extreme cold, and some electric workers worked for 28 straight hours with only a two-hour break.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
ideastream.org

Akron voters will elect a new mayor in 2023. Who's running?

Akron residents will choose a new mayor this year. Seven people have already announced their candidacies – six men and one woman. They're a mix of longtime Akron politicians and political newcomers. Marco Sommerville, current Deputy Mayor of Intergovernmental Affairs under Mayor Dan Horrigan, and Jeff Wilhite, a Summit...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Bernabei Looks Back on 7 Years as Canton Mayor

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We recently gave Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei the opportunity recently to look back at some of what has happened during his administration. He points to the “new face” of downtown, with Centennial Plaza, the Double Tree by Hilton hotel and all the activities there.
CANTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Akron man marks sobriety climbing mountain

AKRON — Likening recovery from drug and alcohol addiction to climbing a mountain could be considered cliché. For Akron resident and personal trainer James Anderson, it became a reality Oct. 14. That was the date that Anderson marked the nine-year anniversary of his sobriety from drugs and alcohol...
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy