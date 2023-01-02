ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Proximity to Pitt Gave Steelers Best Look at Kenny Pickett

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

Since the Steelers could observe him so closely as neighbors of the Pitt Panthers, Kenny Pickett's late-game heroics come as no surprise.

PITTSBURGH -- When former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett found Najee Harris in the endzone at M&T Bank Stadium with 1:02 remaining to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 16-13 lead over the Baltimore Ravens and keep the team's slim playoff hopes alive, there was not a player or coach on his sideline that was shocked to see him deliver when the game and season were on the line.

"Can't say enough about our young [quarterback]," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said about the former Panthers signal-caller. "He smiles in the face of it. He's always ready to be that guy in the moments we need him to be that guy and it's just good to see it in a young guy."

Pickett formed a reputation for performing in the clutch during his five years at Pitt after leading game-winning drives repeatedly during his time wearing blue and gold. It was what attracted the Steelers to him so strongly and compelled them to draft Pickett with their first-round pick in 2022.

Tomlin said it was because the Steelers brass could observe Pickett so closely as neighbors of the Panthers at the shared South Side practice facility that the organization felt so comfortable with the intangibles he brought.

"I just think we benefited so much from close proximity in the evaluation process," Tomlin said. "I don't think none of us are surprised by what he does from an intangibles standpoint and the proximity to him at Pitt really kind of gave us that comfort."

Now Pickett's affinity for bright lights and serenity in chaotic moments has confirmed that the Steelers' trust in him was not misplaced.

Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
AllPennState

'He's a Penn State Legend'

PASADENA, Calif. | On Monday night, as Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford toured the Rose Bowl Stadium with a rose between his teeth, Liam Clifford reflected on the two years he spent playing football with his big brother. Sitting at his locker, marveling at Sean's Rose Bowl MVP performance. Liam Clifford summed their relationship and his brother's legacy.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win

Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win. "Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going...
