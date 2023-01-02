OKEMOS, MI — It’s not the time of year when you typically think about farmer’s markets, but the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market will launch its winter season indoors at the Meridian Mall in Okemos starting Saturday, January 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the JC Penney corridor of the mall.

