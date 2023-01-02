Read full article on original website
Michigan: Sixth-lowest amount of sleep for residents, compared to all US states
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan reports the sixth-lowest amount of sleep for residents, compared to all US states. The research, by sleep experts MattressInsider.com analysed data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps 2022 to discover the percentage of American adults getting less than 7 hours of sleep per night on average in each state.
Meridian Township Farmer’s Market winter season begins
OKEMOS, MI — It’s not the time of year when you typically think about farmer’s markets, but the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market will launch its winter season indoors at the Meridian Mall in Okemos starting Saturday, January 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the JC Penney corridor of the mall.
