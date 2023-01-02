ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police looking for missing teen

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a teen who went missing on New Year’s Eve.

Marshon Coleman is 13 years old. He reportedly left his home in the 700 block of East 93rd Street on his own accord, according to police.

Officers say he was wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqSxf_0k10Uu7600
Missing: Marshon Coleman (Credit: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information please call 216-621-1234.

