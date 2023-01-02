Cleveland police looking for missing teen
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a teen who went missing on New Year’s Eve.
Marshon Coleman is 13 years old. He reportedly left his home in the 700 block of East 93rd Street on his own accord, according to police.Escaped ‘dangerous’ shooting suspect back in custody
Officers say he was wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information please call 216-621-1234.
