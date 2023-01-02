Cleveland police looking for missing teen

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a teen who went missing on New Year’s Eve.

Marshon Coleman is 13 years old. He reportedly left his home in the 700 block of East 93rd Street on his own accord, according to police.

Officers say he was wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

Missing: Marshon Coleman (Credit: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information please call 216-621-1234.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.