Rampant Man United wins again, not missing departed Ronaldo
On the day Cristiano Ronaldo was presented at his new Saudi Arabian club, his former team Manchester United again showed it is not missing the Portugal superstar. United has won four straight matches since agreeing to terminate Ronaldo's contract during the World Cup, the latest coming Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Medvedev advances at Adelaide to a likely semi vs Djokovic
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev is into the semifinals of the Adelaide International and a possible matchup with top-seeded Novak Djokovic. Djokovic was scheduled to play later on Friday in his quarterfinal against Denis Shapovalov.
Swiatek weeps as Poland trails U.S., Italy leads Greece 2-0
Iga Swiatek, the favorite for this month's Australian Open, was in tears after losing at the United Cup on Friday. The US and French Open champion sobbed courtside after being thrashed 6-2, 6-2 by American Jessica Pegula in the mixed teams tournament semifinals in Sydney.
Shiffrin takes slalom to move within 1 win of Vonn's record
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin felt “really excited” Wednesday after winning the first women’s World Cup race of 2023. And it wasn't because she had just moved within one victory of Lindsey Vonn's record.
American Coco Gauff reaches semifinals at ASB Classic
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Top-seeded Coco Gauff has beaten Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the ASB Tennis Classic in a tournament which has been dogged by bleak weather and diminished by waning star power. Venus Williams, second-seeded Sloane Stephens and former U.S....
Haller in Dortmund's training squad after cancer treatment
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Sébastien Haller was included in Borussia Dortmund's squad Friday when the team flew to a winter training camp in Spain, in the latest step toward the Ivory Coast striker's return to action following treatment for testicular cancer. Haller needed two operations and chemotherapy after...
