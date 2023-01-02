Read full article on original website
interlochenpublicradio.org
Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan
Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
WNEM
Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
WILX-TV
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
abc12.com
Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
WWMT
Traverse City commissioners debate changing light ordinance
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- How bright is too bright? That's a question that was discussed at a Traverse City commissioner meeting on Tuesday night. The City's planning department is proposed to amend its light ordinance, saying it will simplify and clear up some inconsistencies. Another story: Tourism boost...
Centre Daily
Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look
Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
WWMT
Interlochen businesses frequent targets of catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a honeycomb of precious metals. That's how one car repair shop worker described a catalytic converter. Another string of catalytic converter thefts have hit Grand Traverse County. Another story: Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts. Businesses in the US-31 corridor in the...
Parents of New Year’s Twins Call on the Community for Thoughts and Prayers
The New Year’s twins born months premature Sunday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City have taken a turn for the worse. First-time parents Kileigh and Brian are staying strong while their babies, Theo and Little Lizzie, are fighting for their lives. Both babies were transported separately, one by...
bridgemi.com
Michigan official: DNR should reject Camp Grayling expansion amid PFAS woes
A state environmental official says state should nix Camp Grayling expansion unless the National Guard does more to fix PFAS. The Guard wants access to an additional 162,000 acres of state land for military training. The proposal has sparked outcry from nearby residents, who fear environmental impacts and nuisance. The...
Traverse City Woman Hopes to Win Big in Mega Millions Drawing
A lucky Mega Millions player could be winning $785 million. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won in Michigan was two years ago, January 2021. A Traverse City woman bought her ticket today and it isn’t her first time playing the lottery. Though she has never won,...
Man Wins $4 Million Off Lottery Ticket Purchased In Gaylord
An Alpena County man is looking to buy a lake house after winning $4 million. The 41-year-old anonymous player bought his ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market in Gaylord. “I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn’t believe it.”
WWMT
Michiganders hit the gym to achieve New Year's resolutions
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a new year, which means people might have some resolutions in mind to complete. And for many, one of those resolutions is starting a workout routine. Another story: Tourism boost projected from unexpected visitors. "You have to be consistent because otherwise all that hard work...
MLive.com
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
