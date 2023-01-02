ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raspeburg, MD

Wbaltv.com

SUV driver sentenced after 2019 fatal shooting of woman after argument

TOWSON, Md. — An SUV driver who chased a woman to her Dundalk home andfatally shot her after an argument is going to prison for the rest of his life. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced Thursday to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree premeditated murder and a concurrent term of 20 years for a gun charge, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead

OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot in abdomen on Liberty Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore

A man shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening is in serious condition, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:34 p.m. to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a shooting in Southeast Baltimore left two men injured, and one in critical condition. Shortly before 9:30 am, the Baltimore PD Southeast District patrol officers responded to investigate the report of a shooting at the 3200 Block of Pulaski Highway. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and a 55-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Both men were taken to local hospitals. The 55-year-old man is currently in stable condition, and the second victim is in critical condition. The identity of both men has not been released The post Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman then spitting on her

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Thursday. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles received the life-long sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He received a concurrent term of 20 years for the handgun violation.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police identify 8-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The child shot and killed in West Baltimore last week has been identified as 8-year-old Dylan King.Around 6 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting. When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. "It's a hurting feeling when you hear something like that, even though it ain't your child or something," Michael Cook of West Baltimore said Wednesday. "That's really too disturbing. It's really crazy with what's going on." Police say they also found an 18-year-old in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Police search for suspect wanted in Downtown murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect connected to the downtown murder in June 2022. Police say 31-year-old Jamal Smith of the 1400 block of Forest Park Avenue is wanted for a murder and two attempted murders that happened on June 16, 2022, in the 200 block of Redwood Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in 3-car crash in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One person is dead and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning in Owings Mills. Baltimore County police said the driver of an Infiniti traveling south around 11:30 a.m. on Reisterstown Road near Dolfield Road lost control and struck a pickup truck.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
WBAL Radio

Man sentenced in 2019 fatal shooting of woman in Dundalk

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old woman in Dundalk from 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced Thursday for first-degree premeditated murder and a concurrent term of 20 years for a gun charge, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.
DUNDALK, MD

