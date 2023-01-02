Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Related
Nottingham MD
Home invasion reported in Rosedale; vehicles stolen in Middle River, Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a home invasion, two robberies, and two vehicle thefts that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on December 27 and 8:30 a.m. on December 28, a 2012 Subaru Forrester was stolen from a parking lot in the 9000-block of Pulaski Highway in Middle River (21220).
Woman Shot By Unknown Suspect While Driving Down Baltimore Street
A young woman is recovering after being shot while driving down a Baltimore street, authorities say. The 27-year-old victim was driving on the 2700 block of Spelman Road when she was struck by a bullet by an unidentified suspect shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Baltimore police.
Wbaltv.com
SUV driver sentenced after 2019 fatal shooting of woman after argument
TOWSON, Md. — An SUV driver who chased a woman to her Dundalk home andfatally shot her after an argument is going to prison for the rest of his life. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced Thursday to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree premeditated murder and a concurrent term of 20 years for a gun charge, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
Nottingham MD
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
Family Says Man Found Shot To Death In Hyattsville Suffered 'Heart Attack' In GoFundMe
Police have identified the victim found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville after reportedly being shot, but his family is claiming the victim had suffered a heart attack.Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, was found fatally shot near the complex located in the 2600 block of Kirk…
Wbaltv.com
Man shot in abdomen on Liberty Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore
A man shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening is in serious condition, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:34 p.m. to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
24-year-old man in serious condition after being shot in abdomen in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the abdomen in the Gwynn Oak neighborhood of northwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. This is the ninth person shot in Baltimore city on Tuesday. At about 6:34 p.m., officers were sent...
Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a shooting in Southeast Baltimore left two men injured, and one in critical condition. Shortly before 9:30 am, the Baltimore PD Southeast District patrol officers responded to investigate the report of a shooting at the 3200 Block of Pulaski Highway. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and a 55-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Both men were taken to local hospitals. The 55-year-old man is currently in stable condition, and the second victim is in critical condition. The identity of both men has not been released The post Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murderer Who Spat On Woman After Road-Rage Killing In Maryland Gets Life Without Parole
A man who spat on his victim after fatally shooting her during a road-rage incident in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for murder, the Baltimore State's Attorney announced.Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5 to life in prison without …
Wbaltv.com
2 men hospitalized after shooting in southwestern Baltimore County
Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in southwestern Baltimore County, police said. County police said officers were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the 3300 block of Washington Boulevard for shots fired. Police said officers found an 18-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital with...
27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman then spitting on her
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Thursday. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles received the life-long sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He received a concurrent term of 20 years for the handgun violation.
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
36-year-old homeless man wanted for murder in Baltimore
Police are looking for 36-year-old Melvin Moore, as he is wanted for a murder that took place back in November 16, 2022. Moore who is currently homeless, is wanted for a fatal shooting.
Police identify 8-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE — The child shot and killed in West Baltimore last week has been identified as 8-year-old Dylan King.Around 6 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting. When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. "It's a hurting feeling when you hear something like that, even though it ain't your child or something," Michael Cook of West Baltimore said Wednesday. "That's really too disturbing. It's really crazy with what's going on." Police say they also found an 18-year-old in...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police search for suspect wanted in Downtown murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect connected to the downtown murder in June 2022. Police say 31-year-old Jamal Smith of the 1400 block of Forest Park Avenue is wanted for a murder and two attempted murders that happened on June 16, 2022, in the 200 block of Redwood Street.
Wbaltv.com
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in 3-car crash in Owings Mills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One person is dead and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning in Owings Mills. Baltimore County police said the driver of an Infiniti traveling south around 11:30 a.m. on Reisterstown Road near Dolfield Road lost control and struck a pickup truck.
WBAL Radio
Man sentenced in 2019 fatal shooting of woman in Dundalk
The suspect in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old woman in Dundalk from 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced Thursday for first-degree premeditated murder and a concurrent term of 20 years for a gun charge, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.
Comments / 7