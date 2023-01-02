Read full article on original website
Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in the parking lot, according to the Brea Police Department. All suspects were believed […]
foxla.com
LAPD arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run that killed mother on Christmas Eve
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspect who they say struck and killed a mother on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, had dropped off toys to a local shelter on Broadway and 88th Street with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
foxla.com
Pasadena doctor intentionally drove Tesla over cliff with family in car, investigators say
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - California authorities said a 42-year-old Pasadena doctor was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after investigators found he intentionally drove his Tesla over a cliff near Devil's Slide with his wife and two children inside. Dharmesh Arvind Patel, a doctor who previously worked at...
Man arrested after high-speed pursuit, standoff in San Bernardino County
A man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and standoff with deputies in San Bernardino County on Thursday. The suspect, Charles Vaughn, 50, from Phelan, had an outstanding felony warrant, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located him at a home on the 9400 Block of Centola Road in Phelan a little […]
kmmo.com
Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man in San Jacinto
SAN JACINTO, Calif. - A man armed with a machete and barricaded with a child inside a San Jacinto home was fatally shot after charging at deputies Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Officials said sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 800 block of Minor...
KTLA.com
24-year-old Riverside man arrested for string of robberies
A 24-year-old man from Riverside has been arrested in connection with at least five robberies, authorities announced Thursday. The most recent incident occurred on Dec. 29, just after 8:30 a.m., when officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to a Family Dollar store in the 9100 block of Magnolia Avenue on reports of an armed robbery at the location.
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
Fontana Herald News
Two cars are involved in collision in northwestern Fontana on Jan. 3
Two cars were involved in a collision in northwestern Fontana on Jan. 3, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 9:51 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Baseline and Cherry avenues for a crash between a 2020 Infinity and a 2019 BMW, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A pedestrian killed while crossing a street in Carson was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. Tuesday at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Jamaal Freeman, 34, was identified as the victim by the Los...
foxla.com
Pregnant woman, 25, shot to death in Artesia
LOS ANGELES - A pregnant woman was shot and killed in Artesia, and now detectives are searching for her killer. The shooting happened Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pioneer Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown. The victim was taken to the...
Pedestrian Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A woman was struck by an SUV in Stevenson Ranch shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. The collision occurred on Pico Canyon Road, west of The Old Road when a Honda CRV struck a pedestrian near the center median between a shopping center and an apartment complex.
Woman, 20, not expected to survive shooting in Westmont area of Los Angeles
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call just after 8:30 p.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news […]
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
