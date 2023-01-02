ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Charlie Baker Wraps Up Leadership of a 'Very Special Place'

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker bid farewell to the people of the commonwealth virtually on Tuesday after eight years in office. He and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito did not seek re-election and will be replaced by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, who are being inaugurated on Thursday.
Bard College Accepting Submissions for Open-Access Academic Journal

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. —The Early College Research Institute at Bard College at Simon's Rock is now accepting submissions for the newest issue of its digital, open-access academic journal focused on the early college movement, Early College Folio Volume 2, Issue 2. More information about the journal can be found...
Goewey's Double-Double Lifts Eagles Past Renaissance

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Emma Goewey had a double-double, and the Mount Everett girls basketball team started 2023 with a bounceback win, beating Renaissance, 42-34, on Tuesday night. Goewey scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Emily Steuernagle scored 13, and Makayla Carpenter pulled down 12 boards. “Great start to...
EVERETT, MA

