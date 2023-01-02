Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Charlie Baker Wraps Up Leadership of a 'Very Special Place'
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker bid farewell to the people of the commonwealth virtually on Tuesday after eight years in office. He and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito did not seek re-election and will be replaced by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, who are being inaugurated on Thursday.
Bard College Accepting Submissions for Open-Access Academic Journal
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. —The Early College Research Institute at Bard College at Simon's Rock is now accepting submissions for the newest issue of its digital, open-access academic journal focused on the early college movement, Early College Folio Volume 2, Issue 2. More information about the journal can be found...
Mass RMV to Remove Option for Customers to Opt Out of Automatic Voter Registration
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that effective Jan.1, 2023, the RMV is no longer allowed to offer the option for customers to opt out of automatic voter registration. The opportunity for driver's license and ID applicants to decline automatic voter registration is no...
Goewey's Double-Double Lifts Eagles Past Renaissance
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Emma Goewey had a double-double, and the Mount Everett girls basketball team started 2023 with a bounceback win, beating Renaissance, 42-34, on Tuesday night. Goewey scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Emily Steuernagle scored 13, and Makayla Carpenter pulled down 12 boards. “Great start to...
