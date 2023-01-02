Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Callum Baker-Osborne death: Coroner describes teen as 'heroic'
A teenager who died while helping to save a group of children from drowning near a holiday park has been described as "heroic" by a coroner. Callum Baker-Osborne, 18, was on a trip to Rockley Park in Poole, Dorset, when he died on 26 July 2021. Dorset Coroner's Court heard...
BBC
Mark Cavendish left 'very distressed' by Essex knifepoint robbery
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared "very distressed" when he opened his door to police after a knifepoint raid at his family home, a court has heard. Prosecutors said masked intruders broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021, before making off with watches, suitcases and telephones. Appearing...
BBC
Noussair Mazraoui: Bayern Munich defender out with heart inflammation
Bayern Munich's Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui is to take some time away from football to deal with inflammation of heart tissue after suffering from Covid-19. According to the German club, the full-back, whose last game was for his country in the World Cup semi-final against France in December, had been suffering from the virus during the tournament in Qatar.
Comments / 0