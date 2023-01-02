ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA chief Infantino wants 'every country in the world' to name a stadium after Pele

By Ben Hayward
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the organisation will ask 'every country in the world' to name a football stadium after Brazil legend Pele.

Pele passed away on December 29 at the age of 82 and tributes have poured in for the three-time World Cuo winner ever since.

Infantino travelled to Brazil for Pele's funeral and spoke to reporters in Sao Paulo.

“We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele,” he said on Monday.

On the day of Pele's death, Infantino released a statement which read: “For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pele.”

And he added: "Pele had a magnetic presence and, when you were with him, the rest of the world stopped.

"His life is about more than football. He changed perceptions for the better in Brazil, in South America and across the world. His legacy is impossible to summarise in words."

Rio de Janeiro scrapped plans to name the iconic Maracana Stadium after Pele last year after the proposal was vetoed by the state governor.

