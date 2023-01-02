ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year

By Jared Gans
 3 days ago

“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year.

Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.

Roberts made the announcement during a segment with author Gabby Bernstein in which they discussed “saying yes” and Bernstein’s book, “Super Attractor: Methods for Manifesting a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams.”

Bernstein asked Roberts what she was saying yes to this coming year.

“I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” Roberts said.

She said she and Laign had talked about marriage but put it off, as Laign was ill at one point.

Comments / 781

Positive 22
3d ago

This is the new normal being pushed on the world and Satan is loving it. People are willing to condone this and I'd quick to say you judging. It's not judging. It's GOD'S word period. Everyone have to choose for themselves Life or death. You can't be sitting at the table of Satan and the table of GOD. YOU CAN'T HAVE IT BOTH WAYS. Men have changed the natural use of their body to love men. Women with women. God warned long ago he does not change as Malachi 3:6 brings out. This world needs prayers...

Reply(139)
244
Jim Selzer
3d ago

oh my God does everybody have to get on TV and make an announcement when they get married this is getting out of hand just because you're gay

Reply(15)
172
Linda Hill
3d ago

Didn't she just suggest that TJ Holmes and Amy of GMA should be fired a man and a woman for going together! Now should she be fired for marrying a Woman ? Oh I get it, nobody's S_ it stink but the married people, who's married to a man and woman ❗ Right?

Reply(14)
84
