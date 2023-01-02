Woman in mental health crisis with ties to Lake County reported missing, last seen in Chicago

Read full article on original website
Woman with ties to Lake County located safe after being missing for months in Chicago area
A 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, has been located safe after her family said she had been missing for three months from the Chicago area. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was near...
2nd man charged in connection to shooting at Stretch’s Bar in Waukegan that left man killed, another injured
A second man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead and another injured during an altercation at Stretch’s Sports Bar in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. Victor Ramirez, 27, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of an occupied vehicle and two counts […]
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities
GARY, Ind. - A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night. At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Charged With Murdering 6-Month-Old Child
(Mount Prospect, IL) A Lake County man has been charged in the death of a young child in Cook County. Zayden Chavez died last week, as the result of injuries suffered in late October. Prosecutors say the 6-month-old’s father, Adrian Chavez, was responsible for the injuries that led to the boy’s death. The 25-year-old Waukegan man now faces one count of first-degree murder. A bond amount is unknown, but Chavez is due in a Cook County courtroom on the 27th.
Round Lake Beach man charged with driving drunk, causing rollover crash that killed 2 men in Round Lake
A Round Lake Beach man has been arrested after being charged with driving drunk and causing a high-speed rollover crash that killed two Lake County men in Round Lake in 2020. Jose S. Aguirre, 28, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts […]
Bald eagle dies days after being rescued by volunteer group from Lake Michigan in Waukegan
A sick bald eagle that was rescued from a floating piece of ice in the Waukegan Harbor over the weekend has died despite initially showing signs of improvement, a rehabilitation center said. The Willowbrook Wildlife Center said a sub-adult bald eagle, likely around three years old, was seen standing on a piece of ice that […]
Family could pay over $56K to CPS for allegedly lying about where student was living
Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school.
fox32chicago.com
SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River
CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Man accused of murdering Chicago mother of 6 found dead in Gary, released on own recognizance
Carter was released because, under Indiana law, if a case isn't brought to trial within 180 days, the defendant has a right to be released while they wait.
oakpark.com
Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Chicago man who was shot near an Oak Park laundromat on the night of Dec. 26. Police believe the man was the victim of a “targeted shooting.”. “Targeted means the offender was seeking out a particular person,” Police Chief...
Missing woman last seen on home surveillance found safe
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe. She was last seen on home surveillance video first leaving her Chicago home, then in suburban Burbank before vanishing.
cwbchicago.com
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
fox32chicago.com
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school. The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment...
Human remains discovered in Far South Side forest preserve, county says
According to a spokesman for the Cook County Forest Preserve District, the human remains were found just west of the Bishop Ford expressway and south of 130th Street in Beaubien Woods.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Loop crash after victim struggles with attempted carjackers, police say
An attempted carjacker was killed and two others were hurt after vehicle crashes in Loop, Chicago police say
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week
BURBANK, Ill. - The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving...
Human skeletal remains found in Cook County forest preserve
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday morning in a Cook County forest preserve on the Far South Side. The remains were found around 10 a.m. in the Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve, approximately 50 feet into the woods from South Doty Avenue, according to a statement from Forest Preserves Police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police. The gunman...
Car thieves driving to Kane County to rifle through unlocked vehicles: sheriff
Kane County residents are being urged to lock their parked vehicles as police continue looking for teenagers believed responsible for the theft of items from several unlocked automobiles.
fox32chicago.com
Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was caught on a surveillance camera on Dec. 18, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
