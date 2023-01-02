Woman in mental health crisis with ties to Lake County reported missing, last seen in Chicago

(Mount Prospect, IL) A Lake County man has been charged in the death of a young child in Cook County. Zayden Chavez died last week, as the result of injuries suffered in late October. Prosecutors say the 6-month-old’s father, Adrian Chavez, was responsible for the injuries that led to the boy’s death. The 25-year-old Waukegan man now faces one count of first-degree murder. A bond amount is unknown, but Chavez is due in a Cook County courtroom on the 27th.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO