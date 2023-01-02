SBLive’s California Girls Basketball Top 25: Rosary Academy and Westview debut

New year, new rankings order.

Most of California's top girls basketball teams had important weeks to finish 2022, with many of them in the Bay Area for the West Coast Jamboree. And only a few teams are in the same spot they were when we checked in last year (which is a fancy way of saying "last week").

So, here are SBLive California's girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 2-8. The rankings are released every Monday throughout the season.

1. Sierra Canyon (13-0 – 1st)

Sierra Canyon held off an upset bid from Camas (WA) to win the Diamond Bracket at the Portland Holiday Classic. Now it seeks its first ever Mission League title.

2. Etiwanda (13-0 – 2nd)

13 wins, and not one of them has come down to single-digits. At the West Coast Jamboree, Etiwanda shredded Chaminade and Cardinal Newman before defeating St. Mary's (Stockton) by 10.

3. La Jolla Country Day (16-1 – 3rd)

Speaking of the Portland Holiday Classic, LJCD won the Platinum Bracket with wins against Oregon teams Barlow, Benson Tech, and Beaverton.

4. Archbishop Mitty (9-2 – 4th)

Mitty had the week off from games, and opens league play against St. Ignatius.

5. Clovis West (15-0 – 5th)

It was four blowout wins in three days for the Golden Eagles as they won the top division of the KSA Invitational in Florida.

6. Piedmont (11-0 – 6th)

Piedmont stayed impressive and unbeaten at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic, beating 'Iolani (HI), Rancho Christian, Westview, and Corona Centennial in consecutive days. Only the Westview game, a 55-54 finish, was closer than 13 points.

7. Folsom (9-2 – 7th)

The Bulldogs rolled to a 65-34 win over Chico last week.

8. St. Mary's Stockton (11-5 – 9th)

The West Coast Jamboree was a huge success for the Rams. They defeated Sage Hill, Antelope, and Oakland Tech all by double-digits before becoming the first team this season to play Etiwanda to within 10 points.

9. Mater Dei (13-2 – 10th)

Mater Dei completely annihilated the field at Ayala's tournament. It outscored Ayala, St. Paul, Arroyo Valley, and Oak Hills by a combined 380-111.

10. Salesian (11-1 – 12th)

It's been a fantastic start to the season for The Pride. Now 11-1, they blew out Canyon (Canyon Country) and Central (Fresno) before defeating Acalanes by two points at the West Coast Jamboree.

11. Sage Hill (9-5 – 11th)

It was a bye week for Sage Hill, which makes its Pacific Coast League debut on Tuesday against Irvine.

12. Ontario Christian (15-2 – 13th)

Ontario Christian cleaned up at its own Knight Time Classic, going 4-0 including a 74-38 rout of Sonora (Sonora).

13. Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (10-1 – 19th)

Statement win of the week: SHCP knocking off Carondelet in overtime. After going 9-16 last season, the Irish are 10-1.

14. Carondelet (13-3 – 8th)

The Cougars look to bounce back on Wednesday against James Logan.

15. Brentwood School (12-3 – 17th)

It was a week off from contests for Brentwood School.

16. Oakland Tech (9-3 – 21st)

Oakland Tech continues to surge. Last week it knocked off Santiago (Corona) and Cardinal Newman. Additionally, lopsided wins earlier in the season against Rosary Academy and McClatchy are proving more and more significant as those teams are rising.

17. Leuzinger (13-3 – 20th)

Make it 13 in a row for the Olympians, who defeated Hart by 14 points and outdueled Granada Hills Charter to win Burroughs (Burbank)'s tournament.

18. Corona Centennial (9-6 – 22nd)

With some minor injury issues very early in the season now behind them, the Huskies are once again looking like a CIFSS Open Division team. Before falling to Piedmont on Friday, they'd won four in a row against Bishop O'Dowd, Mission Hills, Millennium (AZ), and McClatchy.

19. Rosary Academy (13-4 – Unranked)

Here come the Royals. They handed Los Osos its first loss of the season last week, and two of their losses have come against outstanding out-of-state teams.

20. Los Osos (11-1 – 15th)

Someone finally cooled off the Grizzlies, but they still appear to be the heavy favorite looking forward to the CIFSS 3-AA playoffs.

21. Santiago Corona (10-5 – 16th)

Santiago's fate in the rankings is tied to that of Los Osos for the time being, and with Los Osos dropping, Santiago did too. But it was still a good week for Santiago, nearly defeating Oakland Tech and beating Antelope and San Joaquin Memorial.

22. Bishop Montgomery (13-4 – 23rd)

After a bye week, Bishop Montgomery picks back up on Tuesday against feisty St. Anthony riding an excellent five-game winning streak.

23. Westchester (11-0 – 24th)

The Comets dominated the WNBA division of the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic, going 4-0 with all wins by at least 13 points each. At this point, they have a strong chance to go undefeated all regular season.

24. Orange Lutheran (13-3 – 25th)

The Lancers defeated Northview handily in their only game last week. Their last win before that came against 10 points by ThunderRidge (CO), which had just beaten Cardinal Newman by 11 points the day before.

25. Westview (12-1 – Bubble)

Bonita Vista nearly entered the top 25 this week, but Westview defeated BV in December, has only lost one game coming by one point against Piedmont, and bounced back to beat McClatchy. The Wolverines have a slew of big non-league tests coming up this month, and we'll all see what they're really made of.

ON THE BUBBLE:

Bonita Vista, Acalanes, Cardinal Newman, San Joaquin Memorial, Antelope, San Ramon Valley, Marlborough, Windward, Buchanan (Clovis), St. Joseph (Santa Maria), McClatchy, Mater Dei Catholic, Chaminade, Lynwood